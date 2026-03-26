Legendary former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could help with a huge summer signing

Liverpool have made further contacts with RB Leipzig over the signing of highly-rated young winger Yan Diomande, with Jurgen Klopp’s role in a potential deal revealed, as the search for Mohamed Salah’s replacement ramps up ahead of the summer.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last year, Diomande has emerged as a major target for the Reds after the 19-year-old Ivorian burst onto the scene with an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, emerging as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents.

With 10 goals and six assists already this season, Diomande has showcased blistering pace, sharp dribbling and a clinical eye for goal, attributes that would suit Arne Slot’s attacking philosophy at Liverpool.

Sources indicate that the Reds see the right-footed wide player as a strong option to bolster their forward line, particularly with the end of Salah’s time at the club nearing.

While the Egyptian icon remains a pivotal figure, the Anfield outfit are preparing for his exit by identifying youthful, high-potential alternatives who can develop into first-team mainstays.

A key factor in the interest is Liverpool’s established relationship with RB Leipzig.

The two clubs have enjoyed a productive history of business in recent years, facilitating smooth negotiations and mutual benefits on several occasions.

This rapport is further strengthened by the presence of legendary Reds boss Klopp in a senior role within the Red Bull network, where the former Liverpool manager continues to exert strong influence.

Diomande himself is said to be very keen on a move to Merseyside by sources, attracted by the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League and play under Slot’s progressive system.

At just 19, the Ivory Coast international represents a significant investment, with Leipzig understood to value him in the region of €80-100million (£69-86m / $92-115m) following his rapid rise since joining from Leganes last summer.

For Liverpool, securing Diomande would signal a clear commitment to building for the future while maintaining competitiveness at the highest level.

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More Liverpool news: Ground-breaking Everton raid; frontrunners for Sunderland loanee

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, indicates that Liverpool are prepared to launch a ground-breaking raid on their city rivals, Everton, for their a sublime attacking talent, with sources revealing that the player is being tracked very closely.

Elsewhere, our sources understand that Sunderland could face a summer battle to keep a hugely impressive loan sensation, with multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, ready to make a move.

Finally, the Reds have suffered a major blow to their hopes of landing a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, with sources revealing that a top Bundesliga target is poised to sign a new long-term, deal with his club.