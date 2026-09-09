Man Utd urged to sign ‘best left-back in the country’ amid Lewis Hall blow

Manchester United have been told to consider a move for Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert amid news that Lewis Hall will extend his contract at Newcastle United.

Man Utd looked into signing a left-back over the summer after capturing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to overhaul their midfield. INEOS soon identified Hall as their dream target to compete with Luke Shaw at left-back before eventually succeeding him.

However, Newcastle were never going to sell Hall after already having lost Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the same transfer window.

United considered the likes of Alejandro Balde, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jorge Salinas but ultimately decided against bringing in cover for Shaw, as they were worried about blocking Hall’s path to joining.

United chiefs feel Michael Carrick can use players such as Patrick Dorgu, Baleba, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at left-back if Shaw gets injured or needs a rest.

United were planning to return for Hall in summer 2027, but he has instead agreed to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday: ‘Lewis Hall set to sign a new Newcastle United contract after reaching an agreement with the club.

‘Hall understood to be impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, and extension talks have accelerated over the past few weeks.

‘Extending Hall a priority for sporting director Ross Wilson.’

It will be interesting to see whether Carrick’s side now turn their attention to Bournemouth’s Truffert, who has received big praise.

Following Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy reacted to a fan lauding Truffert by saying: “You’re absolutely right – what a baller he is. I think he could be the best left-back in the country right now.”

Cundy’s co-host, Jamie O’Hara, argued that Hall and Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly would rival Truffert for that label.

Cundy replied: “By the way, [he] struggled a bit today, Lewis Hall, and I’m a big fan.

“Listen, Truffert will get a big move, and do you know who should go for him? Man Utd.

“I’ve seen him last season. This is not just me picking up for this season. He is a damn good left-back.

“I’ve seen enough of Truffert in the Premier League last season since [Milos] Kerkez has gone to Liverpool, I promise you.

“They [Man Utd] are after Lewis Hall, but I mean Bournemouth will drive a hard bargain, but Man United need a left-back!”

We confirmed on September 2 that Newcastle were working on a new contract for Hall to keep their Premier League rivals at bay.

Man Utd left-back search ON

Hall was previously thought to be open to moving to Old Trafford, but he is now ready to pledge his future to Newcastle.

United signing Truffert instead of Hall might please Roy Keane.

The pundit questioned Hall recently by saying: “I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong.

“I don’t think he’s a good defender.

“We’re going back to that [conversation]: what’s your priority in a defender now?

“Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.

“Whatever it is with your attacking players, ‘Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game but we’ve got to be solid defensively’, even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball.”

Meanwhile, United are reportedly confident they will beat Arsenal to a clever January signing.