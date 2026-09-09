Ornstein reveals Liverpool spying new £56m France star for January

Liverpool could hijack Chelsea’s move for France star Manu Kone in the January transfer window, David Ornstein has suggested, while we can confirm that a £75million Premier League midfielder is also on the Reds’ shortlist.

Liverpool and Chelsea appear to be shopping in the same midfield market. Chelsea were initially hoping to sign Kone as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, but Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini refused to let him leave.

Chelsea had to switch their focus to Monaco’s Lamine Camara. They agreed a €55m (£47m) deal with Monaco, only for the Ligue 1 outfit to cancel the move at the last minute.

As per Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are ‘ones to watch’ for Camara heading towards January as Chelsea’s relationship with Monaco is ‘broken’.

But according to Ornstein, Kone is also picking up interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea, while Manchester United were previously very keen, too.

After discussing Everton and Roma – both of whom are owned by The Friedkin Group – on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein was asked which summer deals could be revived in January.

The journalist replied: “There were collapses, weren’t there. So could those deals be revived?

“Such as Flo Balogun, if it doesn’t happen before January, to Everton or elsewhere.

“Lamine Camara, Chelsea. There’s interest from Liverpool, [and] other clubs as well.

“Manu Kone, from the aforementioned Roma. He came very close to joining Chelsea before they pivoted to Lamine Camara.

“Let’s see what position Roma are in at the time in terms of European football and financial compliance.

“We saw him starting a lot for France at the World Cup, and [he] was looked at very heavily by Manchester United, Chelsea. I think Liverpool like him as well as one of their potential future options.”

Kone, Camara, Wharton all on Liverpool radar

Chelsea agreed personal terms with Kone in the latter stages of the summer window and offered Roma €65m (£56m) for his services.

Roma were open to selling the 25-year-old, but Gasperini did not want to weaken his midfield options, which saw Chelsea turn to Camara.

On Sunday, we confirmed that Liverpool and Chelsea scouts have been wowed by Camara, setting up a huge potential battle for his capture, too.

Of course, though, Chelsea’s move will depend on if they can fix their broken relationship with Monaco.

Liverpool are also considering opening talks for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as we revealed on Tuesday that they have reignited their interest.

Our sources state that it is highly likely Wharton will leave Palace in one of the next two transfer windows.

The Englishman is expected to cost £75m or more.

Wharton has great respect for Palace but is looking to depart the club in the near future to join a side competing at the top end of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a £70m Newcastle centre-back to replace Virgil van Dijk.