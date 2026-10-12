Salah to blame for Barcola, Wirtz struggles at Liverpool – Michael Owen

Michael Owen thinks the phenomenal numbers Mohamed Salah managed at Liverpool could be partially to blame for the issues Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz are facing at Anfield.

Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen £116million for Wirtz in June last year. The attacking midfielder showed flashes of his huge ability during his debut season on Merseyside, but it was largely a disappointing campaign for him.

Barcola, meanwhile, linked up with Wirtz over the summer, joining Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a £123m deal.

Wirtz and Barcola were expected to step up for Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday due to the absences of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

Instead, however, it was Lewis Koumas and Victor Munoz who were Liverpool’s brightest sparks in attack. Wirtz went missing during the 3-0 home defeat and was the obvious candidate to be substituted when Ryan Gravenberch was dismissed, while Barcola seemed reluctant to test himself against City right-back Matheus Nunes.

In a new interview (as cited by Goal), Owen suggested the incredible success of Salah’s transfer is badly affecting Wirtz and Barcola.

While Owen believes Wirtz has top-class potential, he admitted there is ‘huge doubt’ over whether that will be realised at Anfield.

“It is a problem for Liverpool in terms of the money that they’ve spent on a variety of different players,” the former Liverpool striker said.

“Obviously, that transfer window where they spent that money, they bought Isak, Ekitike, Wirtz, that money that they’ve spent is not looking value for money at the moment. They say rising tides lift all boats. It always happens where it’s all or nothing.

“I don’t think that they’re necessarily bad players at all. In fact, I think they’re exceptional players. And when they were signed, I was full of hope, anticipation, excitement etc. But obviously, as things have gone, the team aren’t playing very well.

“And then you look towards those players that have cost a lot of money or those players where it’s a case of ‘hang on, the team was really good last year and invested all this money, where’s it gone wrong?’ And your eyes get drawn to the big money signings all the time. I get that. That’s what’s happened.

‘Huge doubt’ over Florian Wirtz performances – Michael Owen

“I know Barcola’s only been there for five games, but even that signing you’re thinking that the problem is you need to be hitting Mo Salah numbers to be able to justify a fee of that size.

“If you’re a club, you’re thinking, ‘right, spending this, we need those types of numbers to justify it’. And obviously, nobody’s going to get near to those numbers of Mo Salah. So it is a problem.

“I refuse to believe he’s [Wirtz] not good enough. We’ve seen it in different leagues. We’ve seen it on international duty. But there is no question that he’s underperforming in a Liverpool shirt and has been for over a season.

“And it’s an issue. It’s an issue that Liverpool need to find a way of getting the best out of him because it’s not even a doubt that it’s in there. But getting it out is a huge doubt because it’s been over a year now.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has urged Andoni Iraola to drop Wirtz immediately.