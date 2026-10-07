Steven Gerrard names Liverpool ‘Mount Rushmore’ with Salah, Klopp decisions made

Steven Gerrard has named his Liverpool ‘Mount Rushmore’, and there was only room for one of Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp.

The term ‘Mount Rushmore’ in sporting circles is used to describe the four leading legends or most influential people in any given field.

In basketball, for example, Michael Jordan and Lebron James would be automatic selections for most observers, with the likes of Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant among those who’d come under consideration for spots three and four.

When speaking to SportBible, arguably Liverpool’s greatest ever player, Steven Gerrard, picked his ‘Mount Rushmore’ at Liverpool.

The 46-year-old chose not to select himself, instead opting for an awesome foursome of Mohamed Salah, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Bill Shankly.

That meant there was no room for Jurgen Klopp, though it’s fair to say competition for spots was extremely fierce, with Bob Paisley – winner of six league titles and three European Cups -also left out as far as managers go.

“I’m going to go for Kenny Dalglish, my dad’s hero,” said Gerrard. “So we were sort of educated on Kenny first and foremost.

“We watched every game, every clip, every goal. I was lucky enough to represent him when he was our coach. Top person, top coach, he’s our king basically.”

Gerrard added: “Ian Rush, he’s our top scorer. I think he deserves to be in there, and then you’ve got to always go back to the roots, the start of the whole Liverpool family, and Bill Shankly was the one who represents us all.”

Steven Gerrard speaks about Mo Salah

Salah was the other selection, and when asked if it’s a shame the Egyptian hasn’t finished his career at Anfield, Gerrard replied: “I don’t think necessarily every footballer has to finish their career at the club where they’ve shone for so long.

“I think what’s important when you come to the latter stages of your career is that you enjoy it, and that the manager appreciates you, and that you’re still starting football matches.

“I was in a similar situation myself under Brendan Rodgers, and with all due respect, no hard feelings, I didn’t want to be a squad player.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Chelsea to lower asking price as Liverpool get new chance to sign guaranteed starter

* Advantage Liverpool for €70m signing as ‘movement happing’ and terms agreed

* Real Madrid issue Kylian Mbappe ultimatum as shock claims of €250m Liverpool move gather pace

“It’s important that you see your career out where you’re enjoying it, you’re still playing, you’re still contributing and you feel important.”

Salah has started his last five league matches for Trabzonspor, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in that short span. Last time out against Turkish champions Galatasaray, Salah scored a hattrick.