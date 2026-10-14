Florian Wirtz: Paul Scholes names perfect destination after Liverpool exit as Real Madrid and Chelsea ready to pounce

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said that Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz would flourish in LaLiga, as Real Madrid and Chelsea show interest in the German star.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming since his £116million move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

The Germany international attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and given 11 assists in 56 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

There is interest in the 23-year-old from Bayern Munich, but TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported last month that Liverpool have no plans to sell Wirtz.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are confident that Wirtz will flourish under manager Andoni Iraola.

However, there is still interest in the attacking midfielder, with Real Madrid and Chelsea among the clubs keen on Wirtz.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer.

CaughtOffside journalist Mark Brus wrote in The Daily Briefing on October 10: “If Wirtz and Liverpool decide to go their separate ways in the near future, it’s likely that Bayern will be at the front of the queue.

“However, don’t discount Real Madrid or Barcelona either.

“One source even mentioned Chelsea as someone keeping an eye on the 23-year-old’s situation, but I personally have some doubts about him staying in the Premier League as it suits neither him or Liverpool.”

Former Man Utd midfielders Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have now given their take on Wirtz on The Good, The Bad & The Football.

While Butt believes that the Liverpool star is not suited to the Premier League, Scholes thinks that the German would flourish in LaLiga.

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Paul Scholes backs Florian Wirtz for LaLiga move

Butt said: “I think Wirtz is a lovely, lovely footballer, but the club and even the league don’t suit him.

Scholes noted: “Doesn’t seem he has any nastiness about him either.

“And I know that’s not the whole story, but he doesn’t seem asked when he’s on the pitch.”

Scholes continued: “You can be aggressive in different ways.

“You can be aggressive like Nick is aggressive. Or you can be aggressive in the way you play football.

“Wirtz, we think he’s a top-quality player, and they paid 100 million quid for him, but does he want it in his head enough to win games of football for Liverpool?

“Is he interested in goals, assists?

“He seems interested in all the little bits outside of it, which, to be fair, he isn’t doing that well.

“He looks like a little kid playing men’s football.

“You have to Barcola a little bit of a pass. Has he only been there five games or something?

“And look, he’s a talented kid. But Wirtz is the one who’s been there for two years now.

“If you’re brought in for that money, you have to be winning games for your team.

“When I think about people in that position, I always think of Frank Lampard; he won his team’s games of football by being aggressive, scoring goals, and wanting to produce goals every week. It doesn’t look like he’s got that.

“If we compare, say, De Bruyne, if he didn’t score a goal or make a goal in a game, I think he’d be devastated.

“Bruno’s the same. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, too. These players who constantly want to make goals, want to score goals for the team.

“And if they don’t, they’re devastated. I don’t think he’s got that in him. I think he’s just still quite happy.”

Butt said: “I think if they could get some money back for him anywhere near what they paid, they wouldn’t stick with him.

“Why would you? It’s not worth the lad, is it?

“And he’s a good footballer. He could go back to Germany and be a superstar.

“He can go to another club in Italy or something. It’s just not clicking for him at that point. It happened.

“One of the best players I trained with was Veron. Veron was phenomenal. And in Europe, it worked for him.

“The Premier League just didn’t work for him. And he was a phenomenal footballer.”

Scholes then said: “Florian Wirtz is made for Spain. He’s just small, and he is great technically.

“He’s not showing it at the minute. The ball’s bouncing off him.

“I don’t know how many times yesterday. You just It’s been that long now. How long do you give him for it to work?”

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