Chelsea rival Borussia Dortmund for uber-talented American striker as hefty asking price is set

Chelsea have joined the race for Philadelphia Union striker Malik Jakupovic, with TEAMtalk understanding they have joined a growing list of European clubs monitoring the 17-year-old American.

The Stamford Bridge side are understood to have taken an interest in the centre-forward, who has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in MLS.

Jakupovic, who stands at 6ft 3in, combines physical presence with technical ability and has already made an impact at senior level after progressing through the Union academy.

Borussia Dortmund remain the club with the longest-standing interest. The German side submitted bids reaching €3million (£2.5m / $3.4m) during the summer window, which were rejected by Philadelphia.

Despite the setbacks, Dortmund continue to track the player closely. Scouts were recently present to watch him during a training camp in Marbella, and contact between the clubs has been maintained, with sources stating that Dortmund are very keen to get a deal done.

They are not alone, though. RB Salzburg and VfB Stuttgart are also keen, while AS Monaco have also scouted the forward. Eintracht Frankfurt have shown interest in the past, too.

With Chelsea now in the mix, the level of competition underlines the regard in which Jakupovic is held across Europe.

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Chelsea join race for Malik Jakupovic as price emerges

Philadelphia Union are in a strong position. Jakupovic signed a long-term homegrown contract earlier this year that runs until 2030, with an option for a further season.

The MLS club have indicated they would only consider a sale for a fee in the double-digit millions, well above the offers made by Dortmund.

The youngster has already made his mark at senior level. After several substitute appearances in MLS, he scored his first professional goal and has featured in continental competition.

His international form has been even more eye-catching: he has netted 12 goals in nine appearances for the United States under-17 side, helping the team qualify for the under 17 World Cup.

Philadelphia has significant control due to his contract and want a sum that reflects his potential; any move to Europe is likely to require a substantial fee.

For now, Chelsea and their rivals will continue to assess one of the brightest young strikers to emerge from the American game in recent years.

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