Liverpool urged to sign replacements for £70m flops that have become major problem for Iraola – Exclusive

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola needs to bolster two positions as a matter of urgency

Liverpool must strengthen their full-back positions as a matter of urgency, former Reds star Glen Johnson has exclusively told TEAMtalk, with the club’s defensive issues once again exposed in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool’s problems at full-back continue to be a major concern, with Johnson warning that the positions are crucial to any side hoping to compete for the Premier League title.

The Reds were well beaten by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, with their defensive shortcomings adding to questions over the options available to manager Andoni Iraola.

Ronald Araujo has been drafted in on loan from Barcelona to provide cover on the right, with Jeremie Frimpong struggling to establish himself in the role since signing in a £30m deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

On the opposite flank, Milos Kerkez – a £40m recruit from Bournemouth in summer 2025 – has also endured difficulties and yet to truly show the consistent form required to nail down the role.

Former England international Johnson, one of the standout full-backs of his generation, believes Liverpool will have to address the issue in the 2027 transfer markets.

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk via Live Football Tickets, he said: “They’ve been struggling in that position for a while.

“So, yeah, they’re definitely going to look to strengthen it because they have to.

“Obviously, they’re key positions nowadays, and they’re very important players’ positions if you want to win the league, so they will be looking.

“But for now, you have to work with what you’ve got, and hopefully the lads find some form and kick in. They are good players. It’s just, the penny’s just not dropped right now.”

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Liverpool need greater options in full-back positions

Johnson’s comments underline the importance of finding greater consistency in both full-back positions, particularly given the demands placed on modern defenders to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Liverpool’s current options have yet to provide the reliability required, with Frimpong’s difficulties at right-back and Kerkez’s struggles on the left leaving the club searching for answers.

Indeed, Sunday’s defeat to City served as another reminder of the work required, and Johnson believes strengthening at full-back will be an important step if Liverpool, under Andoni Iraola, are to compete for major honours this season.

One man linked with a return to Anfield is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled to hit the heights since his move to Real Madrid.

Recently, Liverpool fans, left pained by his defection to the Spanish capital, have shared their verdict on whether they would welcome the 28-year-old back to Anfield.

As for a new left-back, sources have confirmed that Barcelona have cleared the way for a classy 22-year-old to move on in January in news that could alert both the Reds and their arch-rivals, Manchester United.

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