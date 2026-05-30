Liverpool ‘decision’ on Iraola made as Romano makes ‘other candidates’ claim after Slot sacked

Liverpool have reached a decision on whether or not to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next manager after Fabrizio Romano dropped an emphatic update on his social media channels.

Liverpool sacked Arne Slot on Saturday after their end-of-season review threw up one clear result – change was required.

The official club statement announcing the Dutchman’s departure insisted sacking Slot was not a decision the hierarchy took lightly.

Nevertheless, given how Liverpool’s season unfolded and how Slot lost the support of the vast bulk of the fanbase, his dismissal was deemed the only viable outcome for the club to move forwards.

Liverpool want to return to the attacking and aggressive style of play that characterised the club during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Accordingly, outgoing Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola is the chosen one among Liverpool’s hierarchy. Xabi Alonso – linked with Liverpool throughout much of 2026 before joining Chelsea – was never seriously considered.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Liverpool are keen to quickly announce Iraola as their new manager.

The 43-year-old does have mass interest and isn’t short of offers, with Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan all keen on hiring the Spaniard.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Iraola WILL become the new Liverpool manager.

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Next Liverpool manager is Andoni Iraola

Romano stressed there is “no chance” for other candidates to usurp Iraola, with linked names like Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart) and Pierre Sage (Lens) not in Liverpool’s thinking.

Instead, it’s Iraola and Iraola only who FSG want, and Romano dropped a clue on when we can expect Liverpool to make an official announcement.

“Andoni Iraola is set to become the next Liverpool manager to replace Arne Slot,” declared Romano during a video posted on X.

“The exclusive news is confirmed, all set for Iraola to agree terms with Liverpool next week.

“The decision from the club is already made. They want Iraola as new coach, number one, two, and three on the list, so no chance for other candidates.

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“The conversation is going to officially start in next days, but the plan is already clear.

“Iraola will be the replacement for Arne Slot and the next Liverpool Manager. Here we go is expected soon.”

The managerial merry-go-round could now see Arne Slot hired by AC Milan, and Oliver Glasner join Bayer Leverkusen. Bournemouth previously announced Marcos Rose would succeed Iraola on the south coast.

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