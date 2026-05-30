Liverpool are keen to quickly announce Andoni Iraola as their next manager, TEAMtalk understands, following the club’s shock decision to sack Arne Slot on Saturday lunchtime.

The move to remove Slot from his position has stunned the footballing world, coming despite previous indications from the Anfield hierarchy that the Dutchman would be given time to build following a season of regression in the 2025/26 campaign.

TEAMtalk has been told by sources that Liverpool’s hierarchy were not enamoured with the club’s finish to the season, while further doubts were raised over Slot’s plans for reshaping the backroom staff. Those concerns ultimately proved decisive.

Following discussions involving sporting director Richard Hughes and senior figures at the club across Friday and Saturday, a decision was taken to axe Slot and move quickly to identify potential successors.

However, sources are adamant that the club are very much locked on to one choice and one choice only: Iraola.

Iraola is a coach Hughes knows well after luring him to Bournemouth, and discussions have already taken place as Liverpool assess their next move.

Liverpool are also aware that Iraola has emerged as a serious candidate for the Bayer Leverkusen role, meaning any approach would need to be made swiftly if the club are to avoid missing out.

TEAMtalk has been informed that Liverpool was one of the clubs Iraola had identified as a preferred destination ahead of a possible departure from Bournemouth, and the chance to take charge at Anfield could now present itself.

And while both Julian Nagelsmann and Sebastian Hoeness were discussed, it quickly became apparent that the 43-year-old Basque tactician, who has led the Cherries into a historic first season of European competition next season, has been identified as their undisputed number one target.

With managerial options limited and competition increasing, Liverpool’s next steps could prove decisive as the club looks to reset following a dramatic and unexpected change at the top. His title at Liverpool, should his appointment be quickly announced, will be ‘head coach’.

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Liverpool thank Arne Slot in emotional message

In a message of gratitude to Slot, FSG released a statement on Saturday morning outlining the difficult decision they had made in deciding to part ways with the 47-year-old Dutchman.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying,” the statement began. “The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility; he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.

“That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

“He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

“As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.

“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

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