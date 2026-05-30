Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate has ‘announced to his teammates’ whether he’s performing a U-turn and signing a new contract at Liverpool after Arne Slot was sacked, and there’s bubbling rumours about Mohamed Salah remaining too.

After a truly ghoulish campaign, Liverpool decided enough was enough and fired Arne Slot on Saturday. The Dutchman was informed of the decision to relieve him of his duties in the morning, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, detailing two reasons behind FSG’s decision.

Liverpool now plan to get back to the higher tempo and front-foot style of play they deployed under iconic former boss, Jurgen Klopp.

As such, the Reds are all in on appointing 43-year-old Andoni Iraola who has snubbed offers from Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in favour of joining the Reds.

Talks between Liverpool and Iraola are rapidly advancing and the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has already declared the Spaniard will be Liverpool’s next manager.

With Slot gone and Iraola coming, there is scope for a handful of players who were leaving to potentially perform a U-turn and remain in situ.

One such player is Ibrahima Konate who after failing to finalise a new deal, looked on course to leave Liverpool when his contract expires on June 30.

Ibrahima Konate still leaving despite Arne Slot sack

And according to the latest from trusted French reporter, Fabrice Hawkins, there’ll be no rowing back from Konate who has already announced to his teammates that he’s still leaving the club.

“Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate leave Liverpool,” insisted Hawkins on X. “The French international announced it to his teammates; there will be no change of heart.”

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea are among the clubs looking into a free agent move for Konate. The Daily Mail recently claimed PSG are his ‘most likely’ next destination.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Could Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool?

Konate won’t be a Liverpool player next season, but there is scope legendary winger, Mohamed Salah, could still be.

The Athletic previously stated Salah could stick around for the final year of his contract if a series of things happened, one of which was Slot being fired.

That box has now been ticked, and an admittedly unreliable but extremely well-followed X account has claimed Salah has now called an urgent meeting to re-assess his future.

The full and spectacular claims on that story can be read on our sister site Football365 here.

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