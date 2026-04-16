Liverpool launching £157m DOUBLE winger signing as Argentine ‘offered’ lucrative terms

Yan Diomande and Anthony Gordon have been linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool are favourites to sign Anthony Gordon as part of a double winger coup worth £157m, while lucrative terms have been put to an Argentine free agent, and a key man who looked like leaving is now staying.

£157m double winger coup

Liverpool hold an advantage in the evolving race to sign Anthony Gordon, and a second, even more expensive winger signing is planned too.

With Mohamed Salah leaving, Federico Chiesa expected to depart and Cody Gakpo looking lost at sea, Liverpool’s wide options require an overhaul.

It’s well-documented Newcastle could sell one or even two of their best players in the summer. 25-year-old Gordon fits that billing, and our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has brought news of Liverpool becoming frontrunners to seal the deal.

Gordon’s connection to Liverpool – he was on the club’s books until the age of 11 – gives the Reds a significant advantage over rival suitors that include Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Gordon is also known to be a lifelong fan of Liverpool despite spending nearly half of his life in Everton colours.

Sources state a deal could be struck for around £70m, but even bigger money could be spent on Yan Diomande.

The RB Leipzig ace is projected to cost €100m / £87m if leaving the Bundesliga giant in the summer.

In Diomande, Gordon and Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool would have an abundance of pace and dynamism back out on the flanks. Gakpo would make up the numbers as useful back-up.

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Liverpool make Marcos Senesi offer

Arne Slot could reunite with Bournemouth centre-back, Marcos Senesi, after Liverpool put what’s being described as ‘strong’ terms to the free-agent-to-be.

Senesi, 28, will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires in the summer. A number of clubs have already shown interest and touched base with the player’s representatives.

Liverpool are among them, and TEAMtalk can confirm an offer has now been put to the defender and his camp.

What’s more, Liverpool are now understood to be on pole position for the signing, and the deal would be greeted warmly by Slot who managed the Argentine during their time at Feyenoord.

Senesi is viewed as an experienced and dependable depth piece, and would bolster the centre-back corps already in situ.

Virgil van Dijk and either Ibrahima Konate or Jeremy Jacquet would continue as the starters. Giovanni Leoni and Senesi would provide cover, and Joe Gomez could be sold.

Gomez has just one year remaining on his contract and if a new deal isn’t on the horizon, a sale while a fee can still be generated makes sense.

Richard Hughes staying put

The man who’ll oversee the moves for Gordon, Diomande, Senesi and co, Richard Hughes, is staying put despite growing claims he was bound for Saudi Arabia.

There were very real possibilities for the sporting director to join Al-Hilal in the summer. However, Liverpool have rebuffed an approach from the Saudi side, with Hughes now fully invested in what’s shaping up to be another blockbuster summer window.

Owners FSG are overjoyed at Hughes remaining, with the hierarchy impressed with how he managed to complete three of world football’s biggest signings in the same window last year (Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak).

Aside from transfers, Hughes will also have a major say in what happens in the manager’s office…

READ MORE: Arne Slot facing six-game audition to secure Liverpool future as FSG maintain stance after PSG defeat