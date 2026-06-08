Arsenal have reportedly now ‘agreed personal terms’ with Leicester City ‘wonderkid’ Jeremy Monga, who could be their second summer signing.

Despite ending their long 22-year wait for the Premier League title, the Gunners are widely reported to be active in the transfer market this summer as they look to reinforce their squad for their defence next season.

Arsenal will know they cannot afford to stand still this summer, as they look to improve and bridge the gap to PSG after being outclassed in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are also building for the future by tying key players to long-term contracts, while they want to sign 16-year-old Monga from Leicester City.

The England U19 international has remarkably only made 37 senior appearances for Leicester and has been linked with several leading Premier League and European clubs following his side’s relegation to League One.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on May 28 that it was Arsenal who were hurtling towards a deal for the generational talent.

On Sunday, journalist Pete O’Rourke reported Newcastle have ‘joined’ Arsenal in the race to sign Monga, but the Gunners look far more likely to sign him.

However, journalist Nicolo Schira has since reported that Arsenal have ‘agreed personal terms’ to sign Monga as they look to finalise a deal with Leicester City.

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Arsenal transfers: Jeremy Monga and Piero Hincapie set to sign

Schira said on X: ‘Jeremy #Monga (born in 2009) has agreed personal terms with #Arsenal, which are now working to reach a deal with #Leicester to sign the wonderkid.’

Over the weekend, we reported that Monga’s move to Arsenal was ‘virtually done’, with the winger to be their first ‘new’ signing after Piero Hincapie.

Last summer, Hincapie joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen on loan with an option to buy for around £45m, and this permanent transfer is expected to be finalised after the versatile defender attracted interest from FC Barcelona.

For the rest of this window, former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has told Arsenal they need to prioritise the arrival of a new striker and left winger.

In association with freebets.com, Morrison told TEAMtalk: “They do need another striker to put pressure on Gyokeres and contend with [Kai] Havertz.

“They need an out-and-out quality striker. And they do need another left winger because they might lose a few players like Gabriel Jesus, who wants to go and play regular football.”

Morrison added: “They need to keep evolving and improving. I think Arsenal will strengthen again in the summer. I think they’ll be the team that everyone’s looking at as capable of dominating for a few years now. It’s down to the other teams to put pressure on Arsenal.

“I know that’s not maybe how Arteta always wants to set his teams up, but I feel like they have to go to that next level and continue to evolve and progress.”

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