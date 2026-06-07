Man Utd, Tottenham suffer brutal blow as Inter Milan trigger buy-back clause for dynamic midfielder

Inter Milan have moved to secure the future of highly-rated midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Serie A giants have activated their buy-back clause and ended the hopes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United landing the Serbian starlet.

Sources have confirmed to usk that Inter have decided to bring Stankovic back to the San Siro after an outstanding season with Club Brugge, where he helped the Belgian side secure the league title and further enhanced his growing reputation across Europe.

The decision comes despite significant interest from the Premier League.

We exclusively revealed in February that both Tottenham and Man Utd were tracking the 20-year-old closely, with scouts from both clubs regularly monitoring his progress in Belgium.

That interest has only intensified in recent months.

We understand Spurs and United remained firmly in the picture and would have explored deals this summer had Inter not moved to secure his return. Arsenal and Chelsea have also conducted checks on the midfielder as part of their ongoing recruitment work.

However, as sources reported earlier this year, there was always a growing belief within football that Stankovic’s future would ultimately be decided by Inter. Now that has been confirmed.

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Inter move leaves Man Utd, Tottenham hanging

The Nerazzurri have exercised a buy-back option worth just over £20million, bringing the Serbia Under-21 international back to the club where he first emerged through the academy ranks.

The move carries extra significance given Stankovic’s family ties to Inter.

His father, Dejan Stankovic, spent almost a decade at the San Siro and established himself as a club legend during one of the most successful periods in Inter’s modern history. Now his son is poised to follow in his footsteps.

Unlike his father, who built his reputation as an attack-minded midfielder, Aleksandar has developed into a dynamic holding midfielder capable of controlling games from deeper areas while also contributing in possession.

His performances at Club Brugge have convinced Inter that he is ready to become part of their long-term plans.

Stankovic never truly received an opportunity to establish himself in Inter’s first team before departing on loan spells, first with Swiss side Luzern and then Brugge. But sources say the club now believe the timing is right to integrate him into the senior squad.

Our sources indicate that Stankovic was genuinely tempted by the prospect of a move to England.

The interest from Tottenham and United was viewed positively by the player and his representatives, while the growing attention from across the Premier League underlined just how highly he is rated.

However, the opportunity to relaunch his Inter career ultimately proved impossible to ignore.

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