The future of Yan Diomande could be coming to a speedy conclusion after two reporters including Fabrizio Romano dropped updates on Liverpool and PSG.

Diomande may only be 19 years of age, but he’s already regarded as one of the most desirable wingers in world football.

Liverpool believe he’s capable of filling the void left by Mohamed Salah who will still leave Anfield despite the managerial change.

PSG believe Diomande can improve an already-fearsome attack, which speaks volumes given they’re the back-to-back Champions League winners.

RB Leipzig don’t wish to sell, but Diomande is ready for a step up in class and the Bundesliga side will begrudgingly cash in if colossal bids are received.

A €100m / £86m figure has generally been touted across the media, though German outlet BILD are now saying Leipzig could hold out for as much as €150m / £130m.

That is an eye-watering sum and likely would only be possible if Liverpool and PSG enter a bidding war. Nevertheless, Leipzig demanding top dollar actually plays in Liverpool’s favour.

Clue Liverpool will beat PSG to Yan Diomande

French journalist, Santi Aouna, recently revealed Diomande has said yes to both Liverpool and PSG. In other words, he’ll gladly join either side if they strike a club-to-club agreement with Leipzig.

“Yan Diomande has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool,” he wrote.

“Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.”

A follow-up from Aouna on FootMercato’s website then revealed PSG are hesitant to overpay for Diomande, which could bode well for the Reds given they have no qualms about splashing the cash for the Ivorian.

PSG’s forward line is already stocked full of elite options and especially out wide. It thus makes sense why they won’t go the extra mile financially, while Liverpool will given Salah is leaving and Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa aren’t fit for purpose.

The report read: ‘According to our sources, Yan Diomande has given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain.

‘This is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as the Parisian club is waiting for mutual interest before making a move.

‘Diomande, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his services.

‘He is, however, also tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool…

‘It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, who are in a strong position given the length of the contract.

‘The Parisian club has no intention of overpaying for any player, believing they already have a sufficiently talented squad.’

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Fabrizio Romano on Yan Diomande transfer latest

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on the situation, and revealed the player’s ‘preference’ is to secure a transfer as quickly as possible.

Diomande wants to have his future decided before the World Cup gets underway in mid-June. As such, expect major developments on Diomande’s future to come thick and fast between now and June 11, which is only nine days away.

“Liverpool are in negotiations with Yan Diomande’s camp,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “So Liverpool are on it, for sure.

“PSG are on it as well, they’re speaking with the player’s camp, and they have genuine interest in Diomande.

“So the battle is on, but PSG want Diomande because the Bradley Barcola situation is one to watch. So Diomande is very high on the lists at both clubs.

“I can tell you that the preference on the player side is to do the deal FAST, before the start of the World Cup for the Ivory Coast, so that Diomande can go to the World Cup without thinking about his future.

“So they (his camp) will try to accelerate the Diomande deal before the World Cup.”

While not Liverpool’s preference, there is also a scenario in play here that would see PSG win the race for Diomande and sell Barcola to Liverpool.

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