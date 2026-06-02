Andoni Iraola is set to become the new Liverpool manager

Andoni Iraola is already making plans for sweeping changes to his Liverpool squad, with a nine-player turnover that includes five major summer signings already in the works, and with a £129.6m-rated winger already green-lighting a transfer to Anfield.

The Merseyside giants are preparing for a changing of the guard this summer, having dismissed Arne Slot on Saturday following a very underwhelming season.

The Dutchman, who steered Liverpool in his first season at the helm, could do no better than a fifth-placed finish in his second year at the helm, and paid the price following an end-of-season review.

And club overlords, FSG, are not wasting any time in landing on a successor, having already held positive talks with Iraola over the weekend and with our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealing that a deal to bring him to Anfield could be finalised in the next few days.

Now, taking that one step further, ESPN has revealed Iraola and Liverpool’s plans for the summer window, with a major squad overhaul to come.

And while the club has already confirmed the exits of three cornerstones in Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and, over the weekend, Ibrahima Konate, that is not the end of the departures list, with their report naming Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez as candidates to move on.

While TEAMtalk understands that an exit for Alisson has now been blocked, we have consistently reported that exits for the other four are genuine possibilities this summer, with Jones, of those named, the most likely to move on and with Aston Villa ditched in favour of an exciting Serie A move.

Now, in news that will get Liverpool fans really excited, it’s been reported that Iraola has handed club chiefs a five-player shopping list to bring his brand of high-octane football to Anfield next season…

DON’T MISS: Expert tells Liverpool SIX reasons why Iraola is major ‘gamble’ with FIVE signings needed to mould side his way

Iraola asks Liverpool to make five signings as £129.6m winger says yes

Per ESPN’s report, Liverpool want to sign at least one elite winger this summer, and potentially two, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande very much the top target for both club bosses and the incoming new Reds manager.

The teenage star has enjoyed an outstanding breakout season with RB Leipzig and has been on the Reds’ radar for much of the campaign as they planned for life after Salah; a mission that stepped up in the wake of the Egyptian’s falling out with Salah in early December.

He’s not the only winger on their radar, however, and ESPN also notes that PSG star Bradley Barcola is another ambitious target, while West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, who could be available after the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship, is another being considered.

In addition, Iraola is said to have targeted a new right-back amid concerns over Jeremie Frimpong and the fitness of Conor Bradley. Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries – available for just €25m this summer owing to a clause in his contract – has been identified.

As we revealed on May 19, Dumfries himself is pushing for a move to Anfield and with contact already being made over a move to prise him away from Inter Milan.

Finally, Iraola also wants to add more legs and energy to his midfield, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton seen as a suitable candidate, though the Eagles are keen to avoid his sale and could demand up to £80m for his signature.

With regard to Diomande, Bild has reported that Leipzig could demand up to €150million (£129.6m, $174.5m) for their star winger, who they are desperate to keep at least for another season.

However, in good news for the Reds, FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna has reported that the 19-year-old winger is ready to move to either Anfield or Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window.

Aouna stated: “Yan Diomandé has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool.

“Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.”

A follow-on report in Foot Mercato added more weight to a possible move.

The French news outlet stated: ‘According to our sources, Yan Diomande has given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain.

‘This is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as the Parisian club is waiting for mutual interest before making a move.

‘Diomande, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his services.

‘He is, however, also tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool…

‘It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, who are in a strong position given the length of the contract.

‘The Parisian club has no intention of overpaying for any player, believing they already have a sufficiently talented squad.’

READ NEXT: Ibrahima Konate ‘preference’ between Man Utd and Real Madrid emerges after shock ‘offers’ – report