Andoni Iraola has reached an agreement to become the next Liverpool manager

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Andoni Iraola now has an agreement in principle to become the next Liverpool manager after successful talks, dropping a ‘Here we go’ on the appointment, and with new information coming to light on the Basque tactician’s backroom team at Anfield.

Liverpool have acted fast to land Iraola as their new boss, having sacked Arne Slot on Saturday following an end-of-season review into a dismal season.

In the wake of the Dutchman’s dismissal, TEAMtalk revealed that Iraola was FSG’s chosen one, with two reasons emerging as to why they had given Slot the boot.

Indeed, after initial talks over the weekend, a follow-up article from our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed that Iraola had held positive discussions with the Reds board and there was strong optimism that an agreement to install the 43-year-old would be done before the week is out.

Now, according to Romano, Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to install the former Bournemouth boss as Slot’s successor at Anfield.

Taking to X on Tuesday, June 2 (10.08 am), Romano posted: ‘BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle to appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager, here we go!

‘Exclusive story from Saturday, 100% confirmed: Arne Slot left, and Iraola will lead LFC project, as expected. Talks advanced over last 48h and deal in place.’

Indeed, it quickly emerged in the wake of Slot’s dismissal that Iraola was Liverpool’s chosen one, with fellow candidates Sebastian Hoeness and Pierre Sage viewed favourably, but not considered in the same league as the Basque, who led the Cherries to a sixth-placed finish and a first-ever season of European football.

Incredibly, it has also been claimed that Liverpool turned to Iraola after consulting with former boss Jurgen Klopp, while details have also emerged on the backroom team that Iraola plans to install at Anfield…

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp role in Liverpool’s Iraola move revealed as FSG’s dream appointment is ruled out

Next Liverpool boss: Details emerge of Iraola’s backroom team at Anfield

Once an announcement has been made, Liverpool are also expected to announce Iraola’s trusted Bournemouth assistant, Tommy Elphick, with him to Anfield.

Any move for the 38-year-old would be significant for Elphick given he grew up as a childhood supporter of Liverpool.

In addition, Iraola is also expected to add a former Reds star to his coaching staff to help ensure a smooth transition into the role.

And while Steven Gerrard has been touted as a possible option, well-connected journalst David Lynch believes iconic former Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be the man in question.

“I don’t think it’ll probably be Stevie, to be honest,” Lynch stated on Anfield Index, although he added that was his “personal view” and despite his admission that the legendary former captain would “probably walk over broken glass to get to Liverpool”.

With regards Thiago’s potential Anfield return, Lynch added: “I do expect there to be someone with a Liverpool background to come in and be part of that coaching staff. Thiago makes an awful lot of sense, so I wouldn’t rule out that possibility at all.”

The journalist also admitted that sources have confirmed to him that ‘someone with a Liverpool connection’ will be drafted in on Iraola’s coaching staff, further strengthening the potential links to the 35-year-old former Reds No.6.

DON’T MISS: Iraola plans FIVE major Liverpool signings with four more exits after Konate named.