Liverpool look set to sign either Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is a scenario in play that sees Arsenal demolish those plans.

Liverpool aim to sign at least two new forwards in the summer transfer window. Mohamed Salah must be replaced, while there are genuine chances for Federico Chiesa to return to Serie A.

The Reds will ideally sign two wide men, or one winger and a more versatile forward. Their top target for the flanks is RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein recently confirmed Liverpool have manoeuvred themselves into a ‘strong position’ to agree personal terms with the 19-year-old.

Leipzig don’t want to sell and instead, aim to tie the Ivorian down to a new and improved contract. However, if Diomande pushes to leave, Liverpool aren’t deterred by Leipzig’s asking price, which is understood to be €100m or potentially even a little bit more.

There’s top tier competition for Diomande’s signature from PSG. Manchester United also admire the player, but it’s essentially Liverpool vs PSG for Diomande right now.

And according to transfer guru Romano, if Liverpool don’t win the race for Diomande, there’s a good chance they get second prize and sign Bradley Barcola from PSG instead.

Ornstein recently confirmed PSG would be expected to move a player on if Diomande did arrive in Paris. That player would be Barcola, and that suits Liverpool just fine given they believe the French winger is world class.

However, there is a threat to Liverpool’s masterplan and it’s in the shape of the new Premier League champions.

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Fabrizio Romano maps out Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola possibilities

Romano declared on his YouTube channel: “Then when we talk about wingers, remember what I told you about Liverpool because if Yan Diomande goes to Paris Saint-Germain, Bradley Barcola could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. It’s a possibility.

“Liverpool wanted Barcola in August 2025, but was not possible to proceed, but Liverpool are still there. Liverpool are still interested in Barcola.

“So, Diomande and Barcola, Barcola and Diomande, these are the two main names for Liverpool.

“Obviously, it depends on what happens in this domino effect involving PSG. [If] Diomande eventually goes to PSG then Barcola could become an option for Liverpool, or the opposite could happen with Diomande joining Liverpool instead.”

Arsenal could torpedo Liverpool transfer plans

As mentioned, Arsenal could torpedo Liverpool’s plans by snapping up Barcola for themselves. TEAMtalk were first to report on Arsenal’s interest in Barcola back on May 3.

“For Barcola, there is also Arsenal,” added Romano. “Arsenal appreciate the player and I expect movement around both players for sure.”

As such, there is a worst-case scenario where PSG are the ones to land Diomande who then sell Barcola to Arsenal, leaving Liverpool empty-handed.

Anthony Gordon is a fall-back option for the Reds, and Newcastle are willing to sell the 25-year-old who is a boyhood Liverpool fan. Accordingly, Liverpool are well aware Gordon is the most attainable of the three targets.

However, Romano insisted Liverpool don’t view Gordon in the same light they do Diomande and Barcola.

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