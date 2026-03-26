Liverpool have been informed that Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is set to commit his future to the Bundesliga side, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the Germany international is now poised to sign a new long-term contract.

Schlotterbeck, widely regarded as one of Europe’s standout centre-backs, is expected to put pen-to-paper on a deal running through to 2031. Sources confirm the agreement will also include a release clause, which is set to become active in 2027 and is valued at around €60million.

The development comes after significant interest in Schlotterbeck from across Europe.

Our sources previously revealed that Liverpool had made contact with the defender’s camp as part of their due diligence while assessing defensive targets for the upcoming summer window.

Chelsea were also among the Premier League clubs to explore the situation, while European heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all tracked the 24-year-old closely in recent months.

Despite that widespread interest, Schlotterbeck has now made a clear decision to remain with Dortmund for the immediate future.

Sources indicate the defender is keen to continue his development and play at least one more season in the Bundesliga before considering his next move.

His impending renewal represents a major boost for Dortmund, who are determined to keep hold of one of their most important defensive assets amid growing external attention.

For Liverpool and the other interested clubs, the new contract does not completely close the door.

The inclusion of a 2027 release clause offers a potential future opportunity, but for now, Schlotterbeck’s decision means he is no longer considered a realistic option for this summer.

As a result, Liverpool are expected to continue exploring alternative defensive targets as they reshape their plans ahead of the new season.

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More Liverpool news: Eight-man Salah replacement list; Slot future latest

Liverpool have identified a long list of eight players to step into Mohamed Salah’s sizeable shoes at Anfield next season – and our sources have revealed how one of those has been the subject of almost ‘daily contact’ from the Reds since December in an effort to sweet-talk him into a move to Merseyside.

Elsewhere, respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed an update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool, while TEAMtalk understands Xabi Alonso is ready to return.

Finally, having missed out on Schlotterbeck, Liverpool also appear to have missed out on another top centre-back target, following fresh reports that have emerged from LaLiga.