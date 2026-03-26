Liverpool have identified a long list of eight players to step into Mohamed Salah’s sizeable shoes at Anfield next season – and our sources have revealed how one of those has been the subject of almost ‘daily contact’ from the Reds since December in an effort to sweet-talk him into a move to Merseyside.

The Egyptian star announced on Tuesday evening that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a glorious nine-year stint at Anfield. Having scored 255 goals across that time, and having helped the club to win eight major honours, including the Premier League title twice, Salah will depart as one of the club’s greatest players of all time.

Liverpool, obviously, are very much all about succession planning these days, and, having known for some time the likelihood of Salah leaving, the club has been actively scouring the globe for would-be successors to the star.

Now, according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, Liverpool have identified seven players on their list of options to replace the Egyptian superstar.

And while he claims the club do not have a ‘clear target as yet’, he confirms that Yan Diomande is ‘very much under consideration’.

With regards to the RB Leipzig winger, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed in December that the Reds were not only very keen on the teenager, but were also in what was described to him by sources as being in ‘daily contact’ over a deal to sign the 19-year-old sensation.

In addition, Jones claims the Reds have listed Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams as options, while Michael Olise, as TEAMtalk can reveal, has already been the subject of a blocked Reds enquiry, also makes the list.

The seven-man wishlist, per Jones, is also rounded off by two Premier League stars in Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon; though we understand the latter is wanted if the Reds can offload Cody Gakpo first, with the Newcastle man very much seen as a left-sided option only.

In addition, TEAMtalk sources can also confirm on Thursday morning that Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is another player they are strongly considering.

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Diomande looks the easiest target for Liverpool – here’s why…

Of that long list, perhaps only two players in – Diomande and Bowen – look easily obtainable for the Reds this summer, with deals for the rest shrouded in difficulty.

And with regards the Leipzig star, Fletcher has explained how the Liverpool hierarchy believes the teenager can inject the “freshness and unpredictability” the attack currently lacks.

While no official bid has yet been lodged with Leipzig, the depth of dialogue with Diomande’s agents – described as “daily contact” – suggests Liverpool are prepared to trigger a blockbuster deal this summer.

The Reds face fierce competition. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all held their own discussions with the player’s camp, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid continue to monitor developments closely.

Bayern Munich, however, recently dropped out of the picture after deciding the likely €100m (£86.5m, $115m) asking price was too steep for a position they are already well covered in.

If completed, a €100m transfer would underline the club’s determination to evolve beyond the Salah era.

For a player who left Ivory Coast for a Florida academy at 15 and needed only 18 months of senior football to conquer Europe, Anfield could be the next chapter in an already extraordinary rise.

Indeed, the teenager has already admitted, though later denied, that a move to Anfield would certainly appeal to him, having clearly stated: “I want to play at Anfield.”

The race is on – but right now, Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat, and with Leipzig very much seen as a selling club and having good relations with the Reds, a pursuit for the teenager would certainly make a lot of sense.

Latest Liverpool news: Battle on for Bayern defender; Salah’s next move

Meanwhile, one of Bayern Munich’s most notable defenders has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal, with intermediaries actively sounding out potential interest, holding talks with Liverpool.

One other star the Reds have been linked with recently is Chelsea’s young star Josh Acheampong, though a transfer journalist has now revealed the Blues’ stance on selling the young defender this summer.

With regards to where Salah ends up next, we revealed on Tuesday evening that talks over his next move are already at an advanced stage.

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