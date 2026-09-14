Andoni Iraola is trying to work out his best Liverpool side

With Andoni Iraola seeking an immediate response from his side after their dismal 0-0 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday, the Liverpool boss has been advised he needs to axe Florian Wirtz with immediate effect, while the German’s long-term future has been called into question with a top European giant open to a move in 2027.

The Reds lacked a spark throughout Saturday’s clash as Alvaro Arbeloa’s return to Anfield saw the Fulham boss claim his first point in charge – and the Cottagers were good value for the point as the hosts were kept very much at bay.

For Iraola, the result represents a step back in the early days of his regime, and while they are yet to lose under his management, the two points dropped feels very much like an opportunity missed.

One man who continues to struggle to impact games is £116m man Wirtz. And with just one assist to his name so far this season, Liverpool must be starting to feel concerned about when the German star lives up to his superstar billing at Anfield.

Indeed, he has a total of just 18 G/A (seven scored, 11 assists) from his 54 games for the Merseysiders since his blockbuster move from Bayer Leverkusen two summers ago – and one former Reds star has seen enough and feels the time has come for Iraola to condemn him to the bench.

“He’s [Wirtz] not part of my front four,” European Cup winner Steve Nicol told ESPN after Saturday’s 0-0 result. “Listen, in my opinion, Wirtz had his best game for Liverpool in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but that’s one game in how many?”

“Then Saturday with a fair bit of the ball, but again nothing much to talk about with it.

“Personally, I would have [Ryan] Gravenberch, [Alexis] Mac Allister and [Dominik] Szoboszlai; that would be my three with [Bradley] Barcola, [Alexander] Isak and [Cody] Gakpo, [Victor] Munoz or [Rio] Ngumoha, one of those three.

“I think he’s [Wirtz] had ample opportunity to show what he’s got, but he hasn’t done it; he hasn’t shown it,” Nicol added.

“In the Champions League he’s had his better performances, but when it comes to the Premier League, I’m sorry, but there’s very little to talk about in terms of what he’s given Liverpool.”

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Liverpool exit option still open to Florian Wirtz

Nicol also thinks Liverpool could get the very best out of Isak if Iraola moves Szoboszlai into a more advanced No.10 role, believing the Hungarian’s creativity and invention can unlock even more from the Swede, who has looked livelier this season, to be fair.

“It becomes is it better for Isak to have Szoboszlai,” he answered. “That really is the question.

“I would suggest on the face of it, regardless of the opposition, when you have Szoboszlai in the middle, and he has the ball at his feet, the one thing you know he’s going to do – if you give him any time – is he’s going to have a shot.

“He’s shown that anywhere from 30 yards he’s capable of sticking it in the back of your net. That means that the opposition have to cut straight out and close him down quickly.

“It seems to be with Wirtz they can just stay in front of him, don’t give him any space, but you don’t have to overcommit. You can’t do that with Szoboszlai.

“That means players in the opposition are stepping out; that leaves gaps for little balls to be played in. That’s why I would prefer to have Szoboszlai. That’s my rationale for having Wirtz coming off the bench.”

Certainly, this season is a big one for Wirtz, who has struggled to capture anything like the form expected of him since moving to Anfield.

And while Liverpool still very much believe the player will come good, sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that, should they decide to cash in on the 23-year-old, then Bayern Munich will move for him with open arms, with their long-standing interest in him not fading.

Part of the appeal for appointing Iraola was his belief that he could not just get Liverpool back among the Premier League’s leading sides, but with the new head coach also confident that he could unlock the best version of Wirtz.

However, TEAMtalk understands there are some within Liverpool who have concerns over whether Wirtz can reach the extraordinary levels expected of him when the club committed £116m to his signing and speculation over his future is only likely to remain unless supporters witness a vast improvement.

Any funds received for Wirtz could certainly be put to good use amid claims on Sunday that Liverpool were ready to smash a new British record fee of £130m to sign a Brazil World Cup star.