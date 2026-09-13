Jadon Sancho’s hopes of an eye-catching move have been dashed as the former Manchester United flop continues to look for a new club.

The winger saw out the last year of his Man Utd contract on loan at Aston Villa last season, but the 26-year-old failed to score in his 23 Premier League appearances.

He featured 39 times in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side but a return of one goal and three assists does not make for great reading.

The 23-time England international has been a free agent for months but Sancho is yet to sign for a new team, with the 2026-27 season already well underway.

The former Chelsea loanee looked like he had been in an April Fool’s joke last month when non-league Flixton confirmed they would not be signing him after training at the North West Counties outfit.

They wrote on Instagram, “To clarify, Jadon was not on trial with the club and was not involved in any transfer discussions. He simply used our facilities for a private training session to maintain his fitness while preparing for the next chapter of his career.”

Last week, TEAMtalk reported that Sancho was in talks with at least two Premier League clubs over a potential move, while teams in Turkey, the UAE, and the Saudi Pro League are also keeping tabs on him.

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Moreover, Jonjo Shelvey’s Arabian Falcons have also made their interest known – but it remains to be seen whether Sancho regards that as a serious option.

Previously, Borussia Dortmund had shown an interest in bringing Sancho back to Germany. The Bundesliga giants turned the wideman into one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers before securing his £73million move to Man Utd in 2021.

Jadon Sancho receives Borussia Dortmund blow

Sancho spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Dortmund but a third stint with the German side seems unlikely.

Indeed, Dortmund boss Niko Kovac has ruled out the possibility of signing the former Manchester City youngster.

After his side’s 3-0 win over SC Paderborn on Saturday, he said, “I think we had a really good transfer summer. We’re very well positioned. The squad is already very large. We have 26 outfield players, many of them young.”

On the possibility of signing Sancho, Kovac replied, “Therefore, we don’t need to concern ourselves with that.”

It remains to be seen where Sancho will go next. But the fact that he hasn’t been snapped up shows how far he has fallen since falling out with former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in late 2023. It was a bold move to go against the Dutchman and it seems his career has spiralled ever since.

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