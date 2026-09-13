Liverpool plot spectacular £130m winger signing as Iraola greenlights deal

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is putting his transfer plans in place

Liverpool could once again break the £100million barrier with a stunning signing in 2027, according to a report.

Liverpool smashed their transfer record in June 2025 by paying Bayer Leverkusen an initial £100m for Florian Wirtz, with the deal also including up to £16m in potential add-ons. Wirtz was only Liverpool’s record signing for a matter of months, though, as Alexander Isak arrived from Newcastle United later that summer for £125m.

The fee Liverpool paid Newcastle for Isak remains the British transfer record, matched only by Manchester City’s capture of Enzo Fernandez.

During the most recent transfer window, Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain for £106m plus £17m in possible bonuses.

The Reds managed to sign wingers Barcola and Victor Munoz, but they are still lacking a specialist right-sided attacker to properly replace Mohamed Salah.

As per Football Insider, Rayan is emerging as their favoured target for the right flank.

Andoni Iraola would love to reunite with the Brazilian, as they worked together at Bournemouth.

FI’s report reads: ‘Liverpool could break their transfer record to sign Bournemouth star Rayan next summer, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 20-year-old is strongly admired at Anfield, not least by Andoni Iraola, and has a £130million release clause in his contract which will become active in 2027.’

The report also includes quotes from FI journalist Pete O’Rourke, who suggests Liverpool will actually offer less than £130m for the attacker.

“Well, there’s obvious links between Rayan and the Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola after their time at Bournemouth,” O’Rourke said.

“We know that Rayan has this release clause which becomes active next summer. It’s for £130million, so it’s a pretty hefty release clause.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be willing to pay that, but they’ve shown in the past that they will pay big money for top targets as they have done for Isak, Wirtz and Barcola recently.

Rayan emerging as a top target for Liverpool

“That release clause would probably be a bit expensive for Liverpool and a number of the other clubs interested in signing Rayan.

“But I’m sure he is a player that’s on their list because of the obvious links between the manager and the player as well, and maybe they could make a move in the future.”

We revealed in March that Rayan had been quickly shortlisted by Liverpool after only arriving at Bournemouth in January.

Sources confirmed to us in July that Liverpool had made contact to discover Rayan’s potential availability.

Liverpool held talks for fellow right wingers Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh in the summer, but Rayan would be a far more exciting addition.

Rayan is only 20 years old but is thought to have elite potential.

Meanwhile, we can provide a big update on Wirtz’s future at Anfield.