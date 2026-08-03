Andoni Iraola wowed by TWO Liverpool academy graduates Arne Slot didn’t fancy and may block exits

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has been hugely impressed with duo James McConnell and Lewis Koumas, according to a journalist, as the Spaniard reflects on his side’s defeat to Leeds United in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday.

Both McConnell and Koumas have come through the Liverpool academy system and have already featured for the Reds’ first team.

Midfielder McConnell, who is just 21 years of age, has made 13 appearances for the Liverpool first team so far in his career.

Then Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not think that McConnell was ready to play week in and week out for him and sent him out on loan to Ajax in the summer of 2025.

Koumas is 20 and can play as a winger or as a centre-forward.

The Wales international has played only once for the Liverpool first team and has been out on loan at Stoke City, Birmingham City and Hull City in recent years.

Slot did not use Koumas even once during his time as Liverpool manager and played McConnell only four times.

However, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Iraola, who was appointed Liverpool manager earlier this summer, has been blown away by the two youngsters and could make them a part of his first-team set-up next season.

Nixon wrote on Patreon: “Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has taken a shine to young pair James McConnell and Lewis Koumas in his first days in charge.

“The pair are wanted by clubs on loan and have previously been farmed out for experience with varying degrees of success.

“But Iraola may promote the pair to his first team squad and could involve them more after being impressed.

“Midfielder McConnell and attacker Koumas seem to have come on since their time away from Anfield and are now getting serious respect.”

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Andoni Iraola reacts to Liverpool defeat to Liverpool

Iraola has also reflected on Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat to Leeds United in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday.

When asked what he learned about his team, Iraola said: “I think we learn a lot of things.

“Obviously it’s not the result you want but I think [it was] probably the most useful friendly we played – in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half.

“I think we’ve learned a lot from today and I think we can take good conclusions and solve some things.”

Iraola was then asked about Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch making their first appearances in pre-season.

The Liverpool manager replied: “I think they did really good.

“They played their first 45 minutes.

“Obviously Florian and Alex, because they were playing in the first half, they had an easier game or a better game.

“Ryan, it was costly for him. Jeremie [Frimpong] asked for the sub [but] I don’t think it’s an injury.

“It was just some overload and I hope he’s not injured in that way. I don’t think we’ve lost anyone.”

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