Paris Saint-Germain are making significant progress in their pursuit of Ferran Torres, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Barcelona forward is increasingly convinced his next move will be to the French champions despite fresh contact from Tottenham Hotspur and continued interest from Arsenal.

The Spanish international has entered the final 12 months of his Barcelona contract and, despite an outstanding World Cup campaign, the expected talks over a new deal have never materialised.

Barcelona initially indicated they wanted to sit down with Torres after the tournament to discuss fresh terms, but sources have confirmed that those negotiations never took place.

Instead, the Catalan giants have now informed the 26-year-old’s representatives that they are prepared to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

That decision has accelerated interest from elsewhere, with PSG firmly in pole position.

We understand Luis Enrique has made a personal play to sign Torres, holding direct conversations with the former Manchester City attacker to explain exactly how he would fit into PSG’s plans.

Those discussions have made a significant impression on Torres, who is understood to be hugely attracted by the prospect of working under Luis Enrique once again while becoming part of what many regard as the most feared attacking unit in world football.

Sources say negotiations between PSG and the player’s camp are progressing well, although no final agreement has yet been reached.

However, PSG are not the only club to have explored a move.

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Tottenham behind PSG in Torres race despite ‘contact’

TEAMtalk can confirm Tottenham have maintained contact with Torres’ representatives and have made it clear they would welcome the opportunity to discuss a move should the player become open to returning to the Premier League.

Spurs remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and see Torres as someone capable of adding versatility and proven quality across the front line.

Torres joined Barcelona from Man City in a deal worth around £55million back in 2021. He has since notched 65 goals and 23 assists in 207 appearances for the Catalans, helping them to clinch seven major trophies in the process.

While the Spanish international’s current priority remains Paris, sources indicate he would consider a return to England if circumstances changed.

Should that happen, a move to London would be his preferred destination.

Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on developments.

We understand Mikel Arteta remains a huge admirer of Torres following their time together at Man City and the Gunners would be open to exploring a deal if the opportunity arose.

However, Arsenal’s recruitment priorities currently lie elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed their marquee attacking targets remain Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez, meaning Torres is viewed as a possible alternative rather than the club’s primary objective this summer.

For now, PSG remain firmly in control.

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