Arsenal are edging closer to making their fourth summer signing of the transfer window, with a journalist revealing that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have been made aware that a striker target’s club will sell him now.

There have been three major signings at Arsenal so far in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have made defender Piero Hincapie’s loan deal permanent from Bayer Leverkusen.

The north London club, who won the Premier League title last season, have also signed winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and have secured the services of goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United.

Arsenal are now planning to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United and Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are confident of sealing a deal for Guimaraes, who has already agreed on personal terms with last season’s Champions League finalists.

Sources have also told us that Arsenal are in talks with Vinicius Junior’s agents, with Madrid willing to sell the Brazil international winger this summer if he does not sign a new contract.

However, it seems that neither Guimaraes nor Vinicius Junior would be Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

On February 13, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal and Man Utd were aiming to sign Igor Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that Tyjon had rejected Blackburn’s offer of a new contract and wanted to leave Ewood Park this summer.

Sources told us at the time that Manchester United had also held talks over a potential deal for the 18-year-old striker.

Journalist Alan Nixon has now reported that Arsenal have been made aware that Blackburn are willing to sell Tyjon and are going to work fast to get a deal done for the England Under-18 international, who has made three appearances for the Blackburn first team so far in his career.

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Arsenal to work fast on Igor Tyjon deal

Nixon wrote on Patreon: “Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Blackburn’s contract rebel striker Igor Tyjon.

“The Gunners hope to agree a fee around £2 million plus extras for the teenage talent who has turned down repeated new deal offers at Rovers.

“Blackburn have turned down bids for over a year but are now in the mood to trade and Arsenal plan to sort this out fast now.

“Tyjon is in the last year of his deal and is out of Tony Mowbray’s plans as they prepare his exit.”

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