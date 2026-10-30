Liverpool timeline for new Rio Ngumoha contract revealed as Julian Ward leads talks

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has made finalising Rio Ngumoha’s new contract a priority, with the club targeting the next international break to conclude an agreement and secure the teenager’s long-term future at Anfield, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds have already agreed the broad outline of a new deal with Ngumoha’s representatives, with that understanding in place since September, shortly after he turned 18.

Ward, who took up his role as sporting director in late September, has since placed the contract among his key priorities.

We understand Liverpool are now working towards finalising the remaining terms during the international window in just over two weeks. Sources at Anfield expect the club to announce the agreement well before January.

Liverpool’s determination to retain Ngumoha was made clear during the summer, when they rejected interest from Bayern Munich.

The German giants’ approach did not change the Reds’ position: they had no intention of allowing one of their most highly rated young players to leave.

Ngumoha’s current contract runs until 2028, but his importance to the first team has increased significantly since that deal was agreed. He has established himself as a regular in the senior side and become one of the youngest players in England’s history to earn international recognition.

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Liverpool to reward Rio Ngumoha with new deal

Liverpool are now prepared to reflect Ngumoha’s rapid rise in his new terms.

The agreement is set to make Ngumoha one of the highest-paid teenagers in world football, a significant statement of the club’s belief in his potential and importance to their plans.

His representatives are working through the finer details of the contract, alongside the wider commercial arrangements surrounding his growing profile. Ngumoha has also recently signed a new long-term boot sponsorship agreement with Adidas.

The remaining contractual work is now the focus, with Liverpool keen to use the next international break to bring the process to a conclusion.

The broad outline has been agreed for weeks, and there is a clear expectation at Anfield that the final details will be settled in the coming weeks.

Ward’s decision to make the deal a priority reinforces Liverpool’s intention to build around Ngumoha rather than leave uncertainty over his future.

Having already turned away Bayern’s interest, the Reds are closing in on a new agreement designed to keep one of English football’s most exciting young talents at Anfield for the long term.

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