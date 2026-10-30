Arsenal best placed to complete £125m attacker signing – top source

Arsenal are the most interested and best placed team to strike a deal for a €150m / £125m attacker, who if arriving, would smash the club’s transfer record.

Arsenal’s record signing remains Declan Rice at £105m (add-ons included). In the summer just gone, the Gunners were willing to set a new benchmark when pursuing numerous high profile forwards.

Morgan Rogers – who eventually joined Chelsea for £117m – was amongst those chased. Ambitious moves for Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez fell short, while interest was also registered in Yan Diomande and Kenan Yildiz.

Regarding the latter, the Juventus ace ultimately stayed put in Turin. However, there’s a growing sense he could be on the move in the summer of 2027, with Juve once again enduring a difficult campaign.

Juventus are not in the Champions League this season and in Serie A, they sit a disappointing eighth at present.

According to a recent report from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve will need to raise around €70m-€80m through player sales next summer.

The Italian giant could tackle that task by selling three or four squad players. Alternatively, they could solve their problems in one fell swoop by cashing in on their most valuable asset, Kenan Yildiz.

What’s more, the trusted reporter insisted Juventus have already laid the foundations for Yildiz’s departure by bringing his successor through the door over the summer.

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Arsenal best placed for massive Kenan Yildiz coup

Di Marzio explained: “Yildiz could leave in the summer, as Juventus needs to sell a player or bring in 70 to 80 million euros on the transfer market. They can sell three or four players at once, or just one.

“They signed Kerim Alajbegovic for this position and role because they are preparing for a possible departure of Yildiz.

“Arsenal and Tottenham inquired about the price at Juventus in the summer. They were prepared to offer more than 100 million euros if Juventus would open the door for this transfer.”

“Should Juventus sell Yildiz, his market value will be around 150 million euros, and I think Arsenal are among the clubs most interested in him.

“Tottenham are also interested, but in my opinion, Arsenal will lead the race should Juventus actually decide to sacrifice Yildiz to reach an agreement with UEFA.”

€150m currently equates to £125m. That would be Juve’s target price, though of course, Arsenal would attempt to negotiate that sky high price tag down.

Yildiz primarily operates on the left wing, but can also play centrally as a No 10 or makeshift striker when required.

The Turkey international, 21, broke double figures for both goals (11) and assists (10) at Juventus last term. He’s only featured once this season after suffering a fractured metatarsal very early in the campaign, though is projected to return in December.

Yildiz was named Serie A’s Rising Star of the Season last year. That award counts Nico Paz (2024/25), Victor Osimhen (2021/22) and Dejan Kulusevski (2019/20) amongst its recent recipients.

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