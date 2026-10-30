Fabrizio Romano delivers Man Utd striker update after Calvert-Lewin reveal

Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on the January transfer plans of Manchester United after it emerged they are looking for a new striker, with Leeds United ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin on their shortlist.

On Wednesday, Man Utd learned that Benjamin Sesko will be out of action until ‘at least January’ due to his recurring shin injury. Joshua Zirkzee is also in the squad, but Man Utd boss Michael Carrick does not fully trust the Dutchman and would rather play Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha up front.

United have been linked with several strikers over the past few months, and The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Thursday that they are ‘exploring the market for centre-forwards in January’, with Calvert-Lewin ‘under consideration’.

However, Whitwell did note that the chances of such a transfer are ‘remote’ due to the rivalry between the two sides, with Leeds aiming to tie the 29-year-old down to a new contract.

On YouTube, Romano has now stated that Man Utd want a new striker ‘regardless of what happens’ with Carrick, as Zirkzee is at strong risk of being replaced.

The journalist said: “Considering the Sesko situation, and considering that Joshua Zirkzee remains one to watch for 2027 – there is a chance for Zirkzee to leave – so considering these factors, and that Man Utd are struggling up front, Man Utd have decided to explore the strikers market for January.

“So, Manchester United are looking for a No 9, a traditional striker.

“Let’s see what’s gonna be available on the market, let’s see what kind of opportunities there will be. But Man Utd want to sign a striker, that’s the update.

“Man Utd want to consider a move regardless of what happens with the coach. So, unless a new manager arrives and says, ‘I don’t want a striker’, which sounds unlikely because United clearly need something up front, the club started exploring opportunities for a new central striker.”

Calvert-Lewin is not the only striker on Man Utd’s shortlist, as at least four other centre-forwards are on their radar.

On September 9, we revealed that Club Brugge ace Nicolo Tresoldi is a target for both the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tresoldi has had a blistering start to the season, having scored 12 times in just 14 matches so far.

Tresoldi, Matanovic on Man Utd shortlist

The Italy-born Germany U21 international has previously been valued at £42million, though that price tag continues to rise.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta has long been a striker target for United, as he has the experience needed to aid Sesko’s development.

With Mateta’s contract expiring in June, he is thought to be available for just £25m in January.

Our sources state that Freiburg star Igor Matanovic and Dion Beljo of Dinamo Zagreb have also impressed United recruitment chiefs.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has provided a damning assessment of Carrick and United.