Liverpool tipped for audacious right-back swoop in clear upgrade as Diomande deal takes step forward

Liverpool are being tipped to raid a Premier League rival for one of the best right-backs in the country this summer, while the Reds are ready to jump ahead of their rivals with an early window swoop for an exhilarating attacking talent.

Right-back has been a problem position for the Anfield outfit this season, having parted company with Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer when the England man headed to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Conor Bradley was widely considered as Arne Slot’s first-choice option in the role, after summer signing Jeremie Frimpong struggled early in his Liverpool career, before the Northern Ireland international suffered a season-ending ACL injury in January.

Liverpool urged to firm up right-back position

In Bradley’s absence, Slot has often turned to playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai as a stand-in, rather than go back to Frimpong or trust the injury-prone Joe Gomez as a regular starter.

To that end, Liverpool have been urged to take advantage of doubts over Reece James‘ future at Chelsea and make a major summer splash for the England star.

Injury issues have plagued James in recent campaigns, but he has looked back to his very best this season under first Enzo Maresca and then current Blues boss Liam Rosenior.

The 26-year-old has missed just five games due to injuries this season, while playing a vital role both at right-back and in central midfield.

However, despite his impressive form, doubts remains over whether he will commit to a new long-term Chelsea contract, with his current deal running out in just over two years.

And former Liverpool and Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson believes the Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes should try and capitalise on that uncertainty and lure James to Merseyside.

“To be honest, given how versatile Reece James is, I think he’d suit anyone,” Johnson told Boyle Sports.

“Because in terms of his ability, he can do a job all over the pitch. He’s a fantastic player, but to have that versatility in your squad is invaluable.

“He could fill in at left-back, play centre-half in a back three, or be a right wing-back or a midfielder. I think he would genuinely suit any club, especially one going through a few changes or dealing with injuries.

“Players like him are hard to find because I don’t think he would go to a club expecting to play 50 games at right-back, for example. It’s not going to happen.

“So, to have a player who can adapt and do whatever the team and squad need, I think a lot of teams would want that option.”

Johnson continued: “I’d love to see him at Liverpool, that’s for sure. I think he would suit Liverpool, probably more so than Arsenal. And I think Manchester United would probably want him as well. But Liverpool could be a very good fit, to be honest.

“We spoke about the right-back option with Jeremie Frimpong and others, but as I said, Reece isn’t going to go to a club and play a solid 40 games in one position. He just isn’t.

“So, to have him as an option, perhaps in midfield, especially since Liverpool are still in all competitions and will have so many games, injuries, and suspensions, I think he’d be perfect.

“Yes, I’d love to see him land at Liverpool.”

Liverpool to strike first in Diomande chase

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Liverpool are prepared to make an early move for long-term Mohamed Salah replacement Yan Diomande as they look to stay ahead of some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the race for his signature.

The RB Leipzig teenager is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe, and sources have confirmed that Liverpool are internally discussing the possibility of pushing forward with a move as soon as this summer.

Importantly, we understand the Merseyside club’s interest is not fully dependent on the future of Mohamed Salah, although he is viewed as part of a long-term succession plan for the Anfield legend.

The 19-year-old has registered either a goal or an assist in each of his last four appearances, with Liverpool scouts watching on in every one of those contests.

There are slight concerns over the fact that Diomande has only been playing top-flight football in Europe for just over 12 months, meaning potential suitors are looking to gather as much live data as possible before committing to a major transfer.

Indeed, the attacker currently boasts a price tag of around the €100million (£86.5m / $116.5m) mark.

Liverpool’s recruitment team are also conscious that they may not have the race to themselves for long, with Bayern Munich also major admirers of the player.

The Reds are helped, however, by the fact that the German champions are hesitating in their chase for Diomande, given that they already have Luis Diaz and Michael Olise operating on either flank.

We understand, though, that reigning European champions PSG, as well as Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona, have all continued to scout Diomande extensively since the turn of the year.

From Diomande’s perspective, he is understood to be relaxed about the situation and happy to move after the World Cup. Liverpool, however, feel that their strategy may be to move sooner rather than later – especially with Diomande’s stock continuing to rise.

Indeed, Anfield decision-makers believe an early approach could prove decisive in winning the race for one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.

Arne Slot exit truths revealed

Our sources have been given a key update on Liverpool’s managerial situation, with reports suggesting that divisions within the club have developed over Arne Slot’s long-term future.

The Dutch coach continues to face scrutiny amid inconsistent domestic form that has left Liverpool outside the top four in the table and facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

After winning the league and then spending around £440m (€505m, $600m) on several big-name signings, the drop-off from Liverpool have hugely surprising, leaving Slot’s future under significant scrutiny.

As a result, insiders indicate that a formal review of Slot’s position is scheduled for the end of the season, allowing the board to assess progress comprehensively.

Currently, Slot enjoys job security and no immediate change is anticipated. There is also no evidence of any pre-agreement with any potential successor, despite recent reports suggesting former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso is being primed to take over.

We understand that Slot retains the current backing of key figures at Anfield, who are keen to avoid hasty decisions. However, the availability of Alonso has created significant internal debate and the club’s chief decision makers are understood to be divided on the best course of action; or at least not yet certain on which way the pendulum will swing.

As it stands, Alonso is viewed as the top option to replace Slot as manager were FSG decide to go in a different direction, a move they are currently unwilling to make.

