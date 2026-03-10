Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez has opened the door to a high-profile transfer to Anfield this summer with a very public admission of his love for Liverpool FC, while TEAMtalk can reveal the very latest on a possible move to bring the Ecuadorian to Merseyside.

The Reds will soon be looking for upgrades in defence, with Virgil van Dijk due to turn 35 this summer and now entering the final 16 months of his contract at Anfield. And with doubts still surrounding the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is now due to become a free agent in a matter of weeks, Liverpool may need to sign one or two replacements over the coming weeks and months.

While they have brought in Giovanni Leoni last summer – the Italian seen as one for the future – we understand the Reds will seriously look into more central defensive recruits this summer, in addition to Jeremy Jacquet, as the plan for the long-term future at Anfield.

And while sources understand that FSG have presented their biggest offer yet to Konate, the presence of losing a top defensive star to Real Madrid still lurks over Merseyside.

Now, the chance to sign one of those, in Ordonez, has presented itself to Anfield after a big admission from the player that he supported Liverpool as a boy and that he is open to a Premier League move.

The 21-year-old helped Brugge reach the play-off round of the Champions League, where their run was ended by Atletico Madrid.

And given he can cover at both centre-half and right-back, he looks an ideal upgrade for Joe Gomez in their defence, regardless of what comes of Konate.

Speaking to Gazet Van Antwerpen, he said: “It would be great if I could go to the Premier League. That’s my favourite league, and given my size, it should suit me well.

“As a kid, I was a big Liverpool fan, too.”

But what are the chances of Liverpool resurrecting a summer move for a player that we have previously confirmed is on their radar….?

Sources rate chances of Joel Ordonez joining Liverpool

Back in January, in the wake of the news that Marc Guehi was joining Manchester City, it was claimed that Liverpool were themselves on the cusp of a move for Ordonez.

As our sources stated at the time, Liverpool were not in the market for the Ecuadorian, with the Reds instead going on to seal the signing of Jacquet, who will arrive at Anfield this summer.

Despite that, an update from our sources says Liverpool will still look to sign another new centre-half this summer and has confirmed that Ordonez is one they are looking at.

However, we understand a move to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen looks more likely at this stage, after we revealed last week that the club are intensifying their assessments over a possible summer reunion.

In addition, Liverpool, as revealed on Monday, are also hot on the trail of Inter’s commanding defender Alessandro Bastoni, though his enormous price and a difficulty in prising him away make a deal look prohibitive.

As a result, a move for Ordonez could yet come to fruition for the Reds, who we understand would cost in the region of €40m (£35m, $47m).

Ordonez, in an extensive interview with Gazet Van Antwerpen, has also come clean on how he felt when he saw a January move to Crystal Palace break down.

“I’m indeed a calm person, someone who always keeps a level head. You see that on the pitch too,” he added.

“If opponents challenge me, I never react, but at that moment, I was really angry, yes. Those had been stressful weeks, too.

“Yet I was able to quickly turn things around afterwards. I’m no longer sad about that missed transfer and I’m just happy to be here. Everything happens for a reason after all.”

Ordonez has also dismissed talk that he would follow the money and move to Saudi Arabia.

“I also received an offer from Saudi Arabia (from Al-Hilal), but I’m not looking for that right now.

“I want to win trophies at the highest level and make a name for myself,” he concluded.

