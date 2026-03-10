Xabi Alonso has been earmarked as a potential successor to Arne Slot as Liverpool manager

Liverpool’s managerial situation remains a topic of intense speculation as the season enters its crucial final stages, with reports suggesting divisions within the club over Arne Slot’s long-term future, but what is the truth behind the scenes at Anfield? TEAMtalk has been given a key update…

The Dutch coach, who guided the Reds to Premier League glory in his debut campaign, now faces scrutiny amid inconsistent domestic form that has left Liverpool outside the top four in the table and facing a battle simply to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

After a summer that saw the Reds splash out some £440m (€505m, $600m) on several big-name signings, the drop-off this season has been as surprising as it has been unacceptable, leaving Slot’s future under significant scrutiny.

As a result, insiders indicate that a formal review of Slot’s position is scheduled for the end of the season, allowing the board to assess progress comprehensively.

Currently, Slot enjoys job security – as much job security as football management can bring, that is – and no immediate change is anticipated.

There is also no evidence of any pre-agreement with any potential successor, despite recent reports suggesting Xabi Alonso is set to take over.

Slot retains current backing from key figures at Anfield, who are keen to avoid hasty decisions.

However, the availability of Alonso has created significant internal debate and the club’s chief decision makers are understood to be divided on the best course of action; or at least not yet certain on which way the pendulum will swing. The former Liverpool midfielder and highly regarded coach, recently departed from Real Madrid, commands enormous support among fans and some within the hierarchy.

His deep connection to the club, combined with his tactical acumen demonstrated at Bayer Leverkusen, makes him an appealing option for next season should a change be sought.

As it stands, Alonso is viewed as the peak and only option to replace Slot as manager were FSG decide to go in a different direction.

The pivotal factor appears to be Liverpool’s performance in the Champions League. Having advanced strongly through the league phase and now competing in the round of 16 against Galatasaray, the Reds are still in contention for silverware.

Securing qualification for next season’s competition or, ideally, lifting the trophy outright, would likely solidify Slot’s position and quiet calls for change.

Should the campaign end without Champions League football or major honours, a move for Alonso seems increasingly probable.

Nothing agreed – but Alonso availability looms large

His status as a free agent adds urgency, with some hinting at verbal understandings contingent on outcomes, although we understand nothing is agreed. The Spanish coach’s allure stems not just from nostalgia but from his proven ability to build exciting, possession-based teams.

For now, Slot remains in charge, focused on turning the season around. The coming months will decide whether continuity prevails or if Liverpool opt for a high-profile return of one of their own.

There is no doubt Alonso’s name is being spoken about inside Liverpool, however it will be down to Slot and how he finishes the season to see if he will be in the dugout at Anfield next season.

Graeme Bailey reported for TEAMtalk on Thursday that Slot has entered a ‘defining period’ for his future, with Alonso the ‘only name’ on FSG’s replacement wish list.

