A host of Premier League clubs are assessing highly-rated Millwall winger Femi Azeez, with Crystal Palace among those looking particularly closely at the in-form attacker, though there is interest brewing from a plethora of other top-flight sides, TEAMtalk understands.

Azeez has emerged as one of the standout attacking performers in the Championship this season, having scored eight goals and added seven assists from 25 appearances – a G/A every 129.26 minutes of action so far this season.

And that form has not gone unnoticed by top-flight recruiters.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that scouts from Everton, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Leeds United and Sunderland have all watched the winger in recent weeks, as interest begins to build ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Palace are understood to be among the clubs showing the most concrete interest at this stage as they continue to evaluate attacking reinforcements.

The South London club are closely monitoring developments around Azeez as they look for players capable of adding pace, direct running and creativity in wide areas.

Azeez, who previously came through the ranks at Reading FC, joined Millwall FC in 2024 and has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under manager Alex Neil.

The 24-year-old has been one of Millwall’s standout performers this season, who have genuine hopes of securing promotion and currently sit third, four points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

His ability to play across the front line, combined with his direct dribbling and eye for goal, has made him an increasingly attractive option for Premier League sides searching for value in the Championship market.

With several top-flight clubs now regularly checking on his progress, Azeez’s performances over the remainder of the season could prove crucial in determining whether he makes the step up to the Premier League this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds turn back on recent signing; Palace worried by Wharton agreement

Meanwhile, Leeds United look ready to turn their back on a recent signing after one observer explained why a massive snub from Whites boss Daniel Farke told him all he needs to know about earning a long-term stay at Elland Road.

Over at Everton, a surprise report claims Arsenal are quickly warming to the idea of loaning a highly-regarded star out next season – and it is the Toffees who are poised to hit the ‘jackpot’.

Down at Palace, their resolve to retain the services of England international Adam Wharton are looking likely to be increasingly tested this summer.

As a result, TEAMtalk sources can confirm the talented midfielder has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ that could see him leave Selhurst Park for a relatively affordable fee – and with the news putting both Manchester United and Liverpool on high alert for a potential deal.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.