Media go nuts over Liverpool ‘majestic’ Rio Ngumoha after Champions League masterclass- 7/8 dribbles completed

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha produced arguably his standout performance for the Reds yet, as his sublime display tore Villarreal apart in the Champions League, with a string of media outlets raving about the 18-year-old, who boasted several incredible game statistics.

The 18-year-old had already looked like an outstanding talent during his 39 appearances for the Reds to date, although it was perhaps only during Tuesday night’s thrilling 4-3 success over Spanish outfit Villarreal that he truly announced himself to the outside world.

That special display saw Ngumoha help Liverpool, 2-0 down on the night, wrestle back control of a game that had started in haphazard circumstances – and the media could not help waxing lyrical about what they had seen from the three-cap England international.

Starting with BBC Sport, journalist Aadam Patel could not contain his admiration at his sublime display, writing: ‘”Rio Rio” is the chant from the Anfield crowd. The 18-year-old has been a class apart this evening. Much better from Liverpool after the break.’

The Liverpool Echo were equally impressed, rating the teenager 9/10 and stating: ‘Dangerous runs offered encouragement in the opening quarter and persisted with a great assist for the Liverpool second. Tormented Villarreal defence down right and brilliant work to set up the third.’

He added: ‘Easily the best player on the night. Got two fine two assists and was simply too good for Sergi Cardona. The 18-year-old is some talent and someone that the Anfield crowd will enjoy watching for years to come.’

ThisisAnfield also gave him a 9/10, and stated Ngumoha now has found his position on the right side of the Reds attack. They stated: ‘Liverpool’s bright spark on the right wing, showing why he feels comfortable in that position now.

‘It was a cross from the left following a corner situation that was his outstanding moment of the first half, swinging the ball in for Araujo to get to at the far post.

‘Then a great bit of classic right-wing play to beat his man in the second half and set up Mac Allister again.

‘Needs to improve his off-the-ball work; it’s not necessarily a work rate issue, as that’s fine, but awareness of when to track back and cover space defensively.

‘Nearly scored a goal of his own with his left foot cutting inside — another attacking threat for Liverpool.’

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told to ‘Get Rio on a 20-year contract’ after Villarreal heroics as ‘world-class’ Wirtz also wows fans

Liverpool 4-3 Villarreal: The stats back up the plaudits for Rio Ngumoha

The plaudits did not stop there, with Si.com claiming the player was ‘majestic’.

They stated: This was a definitive showing from the teenager, who’s had a relatively slow start to the season. Rio is blessed with the skill set of a seasoned winger, and that came to the fore majestically on a sodden Anfield field. Villarreal couldn’t cope with the youngster’s ebullience.

The Daily Express continued with another 9/10 rating: ‘Looked lively from the start, with his driving runs getting the crowd up.

‘Rewarded with not one, but two assists for his efforts with the assist for Araujo’s equaliser, firing in a delightful cross to the back post. Ran the game in the second half and got another assist for Mac Allister’s winner.’

Magic from Rio Ngumoha 🤩🪄 Alexis Mac Allister puts Liverpool ahead with his second goal of the night ⚽️ https://t.co/3FTNWOUYhl — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 20, 2026

Rousing the Kop also dished out a 9/10 rating, commenting: ‘The only Liverpool player to turn up in the opening half an hour, and he continued that form throughout the full game. Finished with two assists and could have had a handful more.

‘Had the beating of his full-back all night long in an absolutely sensational display. Easily Liverpool’s best player in what was his best performance in a red shirt so far.’

The stats certainly back up the plaudits. On the night, Sofascore said Ngumoha completed 7/8 of his dribbles, won 8/11 duels, made three key passes and created two big chances, in addition to his two assists.

The good news for Liverpool is that Ngumoha is committed to signing a new deal at Anfield, offering a huge update on how those talks are progressing earlier this week.

And in the wake of Tuesday night’s superb display, Fabrizio Romano also provided an update on the player’s future in news that will certainly cheer the Anfield faithful.