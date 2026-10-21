Fabrizio Romano drops key Rio Ngumoha contract update after electric Liverpool display

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are in ‘active conversations’ to tie Rio Ngumoha down to a new, long-term contract after the winger shone against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Ngumoha picked up UEFA’s player of the match award after registering two great assists to help Liverpool secure a 4-3 comeback victory at Anfield. The Reds had surprisingly gone 2-0 down before Alexis Mac Allister headed into the far corner from a Kostas Tsimikas set-piece to get his team back in the match.

Ngumoha then stepped up to change the game in Liverpool’s favour. In first-half stoppage time, he shrugged off Georges Mikautadze before sending a dangerous cross to the back post, which allowed Ronald Araujo to head home and draw Liverpool level.

Ngumoha’s second assist was even better. In the 65th minute, he breezed past his marker with an excellent first touch before racing down the right flank to set up Mac Allister for a simple finish.

Florian Wirtz proceeded to double Liverpool’s advantage before the visitors netted a late goal through Tani Oluwaseyi.

In a video posted on X, Romano said: “Rio Ngumoha was fantastic for Liverpool in [the] Champions League. Two assists, the boy keeps breaking records for Liverpool, and the youngest-ever to deliver an assist for Liverpool in [the] Champions League.

“But what’s gonna happen next for his future? There are active conversations ongoing between Rio Ngumoha and Liverpool over [a] new, long-term contract.

“The boy is very happy at Liverpool, he said after the game, ‘This is the best club in the world’. He also added, ‘To break records here, for me, feels absolutely special.’

“On the other side, for the club, they absolutely want to keep Rio.

“There were stories about Bayern and more over the recent months, but in the summer, the player was never for sale. So [it was] never a possibility to see Rio Ngumoha leaving Liverpool.

“Let’s see what’s gonna happen in the future, but his contract talks are taking place, and Liverpool want Rio, absolutely, to be a big part of their future.”

We revealed on October 12 that there are no issues over Ngumoha’s new deal, with Liverpool working on the final details.

Liverpool edge closer to new Rio Ngumoha deal

Our sources state that tying the superb 18-year-old down to a fresh contract is one of Julian Ward’s top priorities since his return to Anfield as sporting director.

Ngumoha has picked up interest from the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich this year. His current terms run until June 2028.

Liverpool are confident that extending that deal and handing Ngumoha lucrative new terms will keep Arsenal and Bayern at bay.

Over the weekend, the player responded to questions about his contract talks by saying: “It’s all with my agent now. I think it is all going well. I am not too sure.

“I just let the football do the talking, I enjoy playing, and all of that is in the back of my mind.

“I just play for Liverpool, and hopefully I can carry on doing well.”

Both Alan Shearer and Liverpool fans heaped praise on Ngumoha after his devastating display against Villarreal.

Plus, a second Liverpool ace has been lauded after Real Madrid decided against moving for him.