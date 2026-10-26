Liverpool join Real Madrid, Barcelona in race to sign £50m Brighton star

Luka Vuskovic continues to draw serious interest from Europe’s elite, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona joining the chase for the Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources describe all three clubs as ‘seriously interested’ in the 19-year-old, adding to the long-standing monitoring from Bayern Munich and interest from Chelsea.

Vuskovic joined Brighton from Tottenham Hotspur in a club-record deal worth up to £50million over the summer, following his outstanding loan spell at Hamburg.

He has since established himself as a regular starter in the Premier League, where his aerial dominance, composure on the ball and physical presence have enhanced his reputation as one of football’s most promising young defenders.

Bayern Munich have tracked him for some time, including during his Bundesliga loan, and sources state he is understood to be open to a future move to the Allianz Arena.

However, any pursuit would depend on the German giants creating space and funds, likely through the sale of Kim Min-jae or Hiroki Ito, who have both been transfer listed.

Chelsea have also remained in the picture for Vuskovic, as part of their ongoing search for defensive reinforcements next summer.

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Liverpool join hunt for Luka Vuskovic

Liverpool are the latest club to show interest in Vuskovic, with the club’s hierarchy planning ahead for a major addition in the centre-back position.

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the Reds’ most important players in their recent history, but with the 35-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of this season, his future is uncertain.

Vuskovic represents an exciting target who could replace Van Dijk in the long-term.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the mix for the Croatian international, with the LaLiga giants monitoring his development closely at the Amex Stadium, too.

Barcelona have tracked the defender since last season, while Real Madrid and Liverpool have stepped up their efforts more recently.

No formal moves have yet been made and any concrete approach is expected to be framed around next summer, rather than in January.

Brighton remain under no pressure to sell. Vušković is under contract until 2031 and has become an important part of Fabian Hürzeler’s side, who have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season.

Brighton’s track record of developing talent means they will be prepared if serious offers arrive, but they currently view him as a long-term asset.

For now, the defender continues to focus on his performances, while Europe’s biggest clubs keep a close watch.

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