Man Utd: Barcelona media react to Alejandro Balde display vs Real Madrid

With Manchester United on the hunt for a new left-back, Alejandro Balde is one of the players on the radar of the Red Devils and was in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

Man Utd wanted to sign Balde from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Balde wanted to stay at Barcelona, and no move materialised.

However, Man Utd remain keen on a 2027 deal for Balde.

Man Utd target Alejandro Balde

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 3 that Man Utd are interested in a loan deal for Balde in the January transfer window.

Bailey said: “Despite his current lack of form and limited opportunities at Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands there is a belief within United’s recruitment department that Balde has a high ceiling and could develop into a significant player if he can rediscover his best form.

“That makes the prospect of a loan particularly attractive, with United able to assess the defender in English football without immediately committing to a permanent deal.

“Manchester United have now been spoken to about a potential January loan deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club’s football department are considering the opportunity.

“United are therefore continuing to explore their options ahead of the January window, with Balde’s availability presenting a potential opportunity to strengthen at left-back.”

Sources have told us that Barcelona are open to sending Balde on loan, with the 23-year-old Spanish left-back willing to move to the Premier League, with Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo ahead of him in the pecking order under manager Hansi Flick at the Camp Nou.

On Sunday evening, as expected, Balde started on the bench for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

However, Flick brought Balde on after 30 minutes due to an injury suffered by Xavi Espart.

Espart started the match at right-back, with Cancelo deployed at left-back.

Barcelona-leaning Sport and Mundo Deportivo, as well as Real Madrid-leaning Marca, gave their take on the performance of Balde.

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Barcelona and Real Madrid media react to Alejandro Balde display

Marca noted: “First half: He came on in the 30th minute due to Xavi Espart’s injury and was positioned at left back.

“Note for the break: 5

“Second half: Very focused on attack.

“Note at the end: 6”

Mundo Deportivo noted: “He had to play in Paris and again in the Clasico.

“He failed to make an impact offensively and struggled defensively.”

Sport gave Balde 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and observed: “He came on for Espart and performed at a high level, showing great effectiveness both offensively and defensively.

“It’s not easy to put in such a complete performance after so long with hardly any playing time.”

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