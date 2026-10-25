Bayern Munich chief drops HUGE Florian Wirtz hint amid latest promising Liverpool performance

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness feels the German club would use Florian Wirtz far more effectively than Liverpool are, with the midfielder showing good promise again in his latest game.

Wirtz was on the radar of Bayern and some other big clubs when he headed to Liverpool in 2025. Since his below-par debut campaign, he’s continued to be linked with them, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The German midfielder has had some far better returns in recent games to what fans have been used to seeing this season, and the Bayern links have cropped up during that good spell.

Their president, Hoeness, was asked by Welt Am Sonntag if the club are glad they didn’t land Wirtz, as he’s not shown his top level at Anfield.

He responded: “No, because Florian would play much better for us than he is currently doing at Liverpool.

“I watch a lot of their matches. They haven’t integrated him properly at all. At Leverkusen, he received every ball. At Liverpool, he’s just one of many.”

Whether Bayern have a direct interest in bringing Wirtz to the club amid that suggestion is not clear.

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Florian Wirtz in top form of late

Wirtz has shown great form for Liverpool since the international break.

In five games since he went off to play with Germany, Wirtz has scored once, assisted twice and had a shot turned into the Brighton net by Seagulls man Pascal Gross on Sunday.

The last four games – in which he’s had a direct hand in four goals, though one was an own goal – have seen Wirtz score FotMob match ratings of 8.6 against LASK, 8.7 against Brentford and Villarreal and 7.1 against Brighton.

In the latest of those games, Wirtz created two chances and made six passes into the final third, as well as nine line-breaking passes.

It wasn’t the best all-round performance of recent weeks, but the German distributed the ball to team-mates excellently.

On one occasion, he hit a first-time pass out to the left-wing, directly finding Cody Gakpo – one of his standout moments.

While it was one of Wirtz’s quieter games of late, it was still a very promising one, particularly given he found himself in a good spot to have a shot which found its way into the net.

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso wants to reunite with Wirtz, though Liverpool are eager to see the midfielder work out at Anfield – and recent performances suggest that’s very much possible.