Liverpool announce winger has signed and ‘most likely’ next move revealed

Liverpool have confirmed an electric winger has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Anfield, while a trusted publication has revealed what happens next.

Liverpool will replace Mohamed Salah this summer, and assuming Federico Chiesa leaves too, there might be two additions in the forward line.

Three targets are front and centre in Liverpool’s mind – Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Anthony Gordon.

The latter on that list has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and TEAMtalk were the first to break news of Newcastle accepting Barcelona’s bid on Wednesday afternoon. The full details in that move can be found here.

But while Liverpool are looking at readymade signings who can make instant impacts, they’re a club who always have one eye on the future.

In Rio Ngumoha, they possess one of the brightest young wingers in world football. And in Kieran Morrison, Liverpool believe they have another gem.

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool from Manchester United back in 2019. He ripped up the Premier League 2 this season, notching 14 goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

The left-footer was handed his senior debut in the League Cup this season and was regularly named on the bench for the senior team in the latter stages of the Premier League campaign.

Now, Liverpool have convinced Morrison to commit his long-term future to the club and announced a new, four-year contract has been signed.

Kieran Morrison signs new Liverpool contract

An official club statement began: “Kieran Morrison has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC.

“The 19-year-old put pen to paper on fresh terms at the AXA Training Centre to extend his stay with the club, which started at U14 level.”

As mentioned, the deal runs for four year, according to The Athletic. That outlet also shed light on what happens next with Morrison.

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Loan exit expected before first-team chances in 2027

It was claimed the ‘most likely’ outcome is Morrison leaves on loan next year to get a true taste of first-team football. Loan interest is already rampant, per the report.

That should perhaps not come as a surprise given the Northern Irishman was nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the year award.

Liverpool’s hope is that once Morrison completes the anticipated loan next term, he’ll then return to Anfield and compete ‘seriously’ for a place in the first team.

As such, whichever winger or wingers Liverpool sign this summer could face stiff competition for starts in the years to come from both Ngumoha and Morrison.

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