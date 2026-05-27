Newcastle and Barcelona have reached an agreement on the £75m (add-ons included) transfer of Anthony Gordon, and TEAMtalk can reveal a medical has been booked and personal terms are sealed.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Barcelona had already made enquiries regarding Gordon as they explored attacking reinforcements ahead of a major summer rebuild, and the Spanish champions accelerated matters by lodging a formal bid believed to be worth just short of £70m, with add-ons and bonuses raising the package’s total to just above £75m.

The overall worth of the bid broadly matched the valuation Newcastle had slapped on Gordon, which was £75m.

Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Barca’s bid has been accepted, and a medical for Gordon has now been scheduled for later this week.

Gordon has rapidly become one of the hottest names on the market this summer following another outstanding campaign for Newcastle and England.

As TEAMtalk has consistently revealed, Bayern Munich had already agreed personal terms in principle with the 25-year-old after extensive talks with his representatives.

However, despite Bayern’s confidence regarding the player side of the deal, the Bundesliga giants had so far failed to make any significant breakthrough with Newcastle over a transfer fee.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and European champions Paris Saint-Germain had also all explored Gordon’s situation in recent months.

But Barcelona are now accelerating rapidly and sources in Catalonia believe they will be the ones to win the race barring any unforeseen late hiccups.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Anthony Gordon

TEAMtalk understands Barca have also reached an agreement in principle with Gordon regarding personal terms, mirroring the progress previously made by Bayern Munich.

Sources close to Barcelona insist Gordon would not be viewed as a direct replacement for Marcus Rashford despite the club’s continued determination to bring the Manchester United forward back for another loan spell.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Barcelona remain extremely keen on re-signing Rashford and continue working behind the scenes on a structure that could eventually satisfy Man United’s demands.

Instead, Barca view Gordon as a separate elite attacking addition capable of transforming multiple positions across Hansi Flick’s frontline.

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Barcelona going for Gordon, Rashford after Alvarez, Pedro dead ends

Sporting director Deco had previously turned his attention towards Chelsea forward Joao Pedro after Barcelona’s long-running pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez stalled due to financial constraints.

However, TEAMtalk understands Barcelona have now pivoted heavily towards Gordon and internally believe his profile may represent a more realistic and equally impactful solution.

Gordon’s versatility, pace and ability to operate on either flank or through central attacking positions are all qualities hugely appreciated by Flick and Barca’s recruitment team.

Newcastle, for their part, remained determined to maximise the financial package involved.

The Magpies have already made it clear throughout discussions with interested clubs that they value Gordon at around £70m (prior to add-ons) and had no intention of sanctioning a cut-price sale.

TEAMtalk understands sporting director Ross Wilson is now finalising negotiations surrounding Gordon’s expected departure while simultaneously advancing plans for Newcastle’s own summer rebuild.

Sources indicate Newcastle ideally want Gordon’s future resolved before the World Cup finals begin, allowing the club to move quickly with incoming business and avoid a prolonged transfer saga dominating their summer planning.

It now remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich – who have been strongly encouraged to pursue Gordon by England boss Thomas Tuchel – will respond aggressively to Barcelona’s move.

Liverpool also remain firmly attentive. The winger’s boyhood club continue to admire Gordon heavily and sources indicate Anfield figures still believe he would be an outstanding fit within their evolving attack following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

For now though, Barcelona have made the decisive move and TEAMtalk understands the Spanish giants are increasingly confident they can beat Europe’s elite to Gordon’s signature with a double agreement now struck.

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