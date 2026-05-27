Enzo Fernandez has decided to quit Chelsea and the Blues have opened the doors to a £120m sale to Real Madrid, and they want a speedy resolution, according to a report.

Fernandez is coming off unquestionably his best season to date at Stamford Bridge, though it’s looking like it might prove to be his last.

The Argentine appeared to wave goodbye to Chelsea fans following their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on the final day of the Premier League season.

The loss meant Chelsea have failed to qualify for any European competition next term, and Fernandez reckons he can do better.

According to talkSPORT, the lack of European football has dismayed Fernandez who now ‘wants to leave Chelsea’ after their failure of a season.

Chelsea ready to sell Enzo Fernandez for £120m

But rather than owners BlueCo refusing to play ball – just as they are with Joao Pedro who WON’T be sold to Barcelona – the report claimed Chelsea are now ‘open to a sale’.

Said sale won’t come cheaply, mind you, with the report stressing Chelsea have slapped a sizeable £120m asking price on the player.

Fernandez has been linked with Manchester City, though their full focus is on signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

TEAMtalk understands personal terms are in place and the deal on the club-to-club side is advancing. The total package is expected to hit around £100m, and Manchester United – who also wanted Anderson – have decided to look elsewhere, such is their belief Anderson is now City-bound.

As such, Fernandez isn’t likely to wind up at the Etihad, even if he has a huge admirer there in the form of former Blues boss, Enzo Maresca.

Instead, it’s Real Madrid where Fernandez’s future will lay if he does leave Chelsea.

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Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid latest

The Argentine’s agent, Javier Pastore, has made contact with Real Madrid, and Fernandez would ‘welcome a bid’ from Los Blancos.

What’s more, Chelsea will not let Fernandez’s future become a saga, and want a resolution one way or the other reached ‘quickly’.

Chelsea don’t want to disrupt the early phases of new manager Xabi Alonso’s reign, and if Real Madrid put the money on the table, Fernandez will be off.

Earlier in 2026, Fernandez publicly flirted with Real Madrid who are known to be in the market for a new central midfielder.

Whether Real would be willing to stump up £120m remains to be seen. A deal on that scale would make Fernandez Real the most expensive transfer – irrespective of whether it was an arrival or exit – in both Chelsea and Real Madrid’s histories.

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