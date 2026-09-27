Liverpool now huge threat to sign Tottenham ace for £80m-£90m

Liverpool are already planning for life after one of their legends and his successor could well come from Tottenham, though at a hefty price, according to a report.

Liverpool waved goodbye to two of their icons over the summer, with Andy Robertson joining Tottenham and Mohamed Salah heading to Turkey by way of Trabzonspor.

Milos Kerkez – signed the year prior – is Robertson’s de facto heir. No direct replacement for Salah has yet been signed, with Bradley Barcola more accustomed to playing on the left.

And in the coming years, the Reds will part ways with two more legends when Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk depart.

According to the latest from CaughtOffside, Liverpool are already working on plans to replace Van Dijk and their efforts have taken them to his Dutch compatriot, Micky van de Ven.

The report stated: ‘Liverpool and Manchester United are both keeping Micky van de Ven under close observation, but Tottenham’s strong contractual position means any future deal would be difficult and expensive.’

Liverpool a real threat to poach Micky van de Ven

But while Man Utd are also in the mix, the report stressed it’s Liverpool who pose a particularly strong threat to Spurs.

CaughtOffside added: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s interest appears particularly significant.

‘The Reds are already planning for life after Virgil van Dijk, whose minutes are being managed more carefully this season, and Van de Ven fits the profile of a potential long-term successor.’

Van Dijk is 35 years of age and his existing contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

His superb form this season, along with the impressive partnership he’s already struck up with new boy Jeremy Jacquet, suggests he’s more than deserving of a new deal.

But at Van Dijk’s age, Liverpool must always keep one eye on the future and in the left-footed Van de Ven, they see an ideal successor.

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On the subject of cost, this is not a deal that can be made on the cheap for Liverpool.

25-year-old Van de Ven signed a new and improved contract in north London in August, tying his future to Spurs until 2031.

As such, CaughtOffside concluded by noting: ‘Sources suggest that £80m-£90m valuation looks plausible rather than excessive, particularly after the new contract.’

As such, Van de Ven may wind up becoming the most expensive defender in world football if he were to join Liverpool, with Harry Maguire (£80m) holding that mantle right now.

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