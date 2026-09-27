Man City FFP: Expert reveals chances of titles being stripped as source discloses what Premier League clubs think will actually happen

A hefty points deduction remains the most likely punishment for Manchester City, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, while a source has told TEAMtalk what Premier League clubs think will happen regarding the FFP breaches.

After a lengthy four-year investigation, the Etihad outfit have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges over breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The FFP breaches are related to a period between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, when Man City won the Premier League on three occasions, along with one FA Cup, three League Cups and one Community Shield.

City are expected to lodge an appeal, however, supporters now face an agonising wait to learn what sanctions will be handed down.

A number of punishments are said to be on the table, ranging from huge fines, points deductions, expulsion from the Premier League or the retrospective stripping of titles.

Cases in recent years involving Nottingham Forest and Everton being deducted points set a small precedent, with Maguire believing there is a strong chance similar action is taken with City.

“There is no doubt a points deduction would be the most likely outcome in the view of many,” Maguire told TalkTV.

“We have seen points deductions before for Nottingham Forest and Everton for breach of the financial limit rules. So that is feasible.

“There is a separate issue of whether clubs who have missed out on titles, could they put in for financial compensation for not getting into Europe and loss of prize money.

“If you take a look at the Premier League handbook, it says the commission’s recommendations are as broad based as you want them to be. Anything from a fine, to a points deduction, to expulsion from the Premier League.

“Also, it could be that the titles won during that period will be taken away, though you can’t retrospectively have the joy that winning a match and title brings from a fans’ perspective.”

DON’T MISS: Man City FFP – ‘Absolutely severe’ punishment coming – expert

Source reveals what Prem clubs think will happen

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed what a source has told him about how Premier League clubs have reacted to the news.

Bailey said: “Manchester City remain adamant they are not guilty of the financial breaches brought against them and have no intention of backing down from making the most robust challenge to defend their position, TEAMtalk understands.

“TEAMtalk is told by sources that Man City will continue to fight the claims, but they are also talking to the Premier League and are learning what a possible punishment could look like.

“One well-placed Premier League source at another club, who spoke to TEAMtalk on the promise their identity would be withheld, said the majority of clubs are expecting a fine as punishment.”

More on Man City FFP…

‘Appalling’ impact of Man City FFP sanctions revealed as case could ‘spiral out of control’

Omar Berrada privately reacts to guilty verdict as expected Man Utd punishment call emerges

Erling Haaland release clause bombshell as Man City reject relegation fears after FFP charges verdict