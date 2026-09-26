Man Utd switch focus to £56m ‘high-calibre’ defender as Sunderland make Brobbey decision

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to a Bundesliga centre-back, while Sunderland have decided whether to sell striker Brian Brobbey to Michael Carrick’s side.

Over the last two summer transfer windows, Man Utd have revamped their attack and also overhauled their midfield options. The final stage of their squad rebuild is improving the backline, and it could take their spending beyond £500million.

United have largely focused on signing Premier League-proven stars of late, though a report has now claimed that they could complete a transfer U-turn…

Man Utd change targets

According to The Sun’s United reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, INEOS could ‘rip up’ their transfer policy by starting to ‘look abroad’ for central defensive recruits.

Several of the ‘elite’ Premier League centre-backs United have looked at are ‘considered unattainable’ due to either moving clubs or signing new contracts.

The list includes Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Murillo (Nottingham Forest) and Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).

Instead, United are now targeting ‘high-profile’ defenders overseas, with RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba emerging as a serious target.

United have watched Red Bull players ‘extensively’ in recent years and Lukeba is the latest option they have been deeply impressed by.

As per German source Fussball News, the 23-year-old Frenchman will cost €60-65m (£51.5-56m).

We revealed in April that Lukeba is preparing to leave Leipzig in the near future, with the Premier League his most likely destination.

Brian Brobbey update

Sunderland ace Brobbey is among the centre-forwards United are interested in as they search for attacking reinforcements, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Reports have set Brobbey’s valuation at around the £50m mark, though that price could rise if his great form continues.

Despite the growing interest in the Dutchman, Sunderland have ‘no intention’ of selling him any time soon.

Brobbey is viewed as a ‘key part of their long-term plans’, meaning it would take an offer worth far more than £50m to convince Sunderland to sell.

Should United give up in their pursuit of Brobbey, then they could target Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund or Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta instead.

Berrada reacts to Man City FFP ruling

United chief executive Omar Berrada has privately reacted to the news that rivals Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges brought against them by the Premier League.

Berrada worked at City from 2011 to 2024, eventually rising to senior positions such as chief operating officer and head of football operations.

The 48-year-old served a six-month period of gardening leave before becoming United’s CEO in July 2024.

Luckhurst reports: ‘Berrada is privately insistent that he is not implicated in any alleged wrongdoing.

‘The 48-year-old was involved in delicate dealings during his time at the Etihad.

‘Berrada was filmed discussing a new contract with sporting director Txiki Begiristain for midfielder Fernandinho in January 2018 on the club’s Amazon Prime documentary.’