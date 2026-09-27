Man Utd panic as ‘concerning’ Bruno Fernandes injury revealed by Portugal coach – ‘A complicated problem’

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is set to miss Portugal’s Nations League game against Norway due to a ‘complicated’ injury that could cause panic at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils star started in Portugal’s 1-0 win against Wales on Thursday night and was replaced by Joao Neves in the 90th minute.

However, during his press conference on Saturday, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said that Fernandes has been suffering from a ‘complicated problem’.

Portugal head to Norway on Sunday night for their next Nations League outing, but Fernandes was absent from the team’s final training session on Saturday.

Jesus has now revealed that Fernandes had been playing with an injury for United in recent weeks and could now be rested ahead of the national side’s Nations League game clash with Denmark next Thursday.

“In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem,” Jesus said during his press conference on Saturday.

“We’ll see what happens until tomorrow. Experience tells me that on the third day not all players manage to recover but that’s the same for Norway as for us.

“However, the player who comes in gives as many guarantees as the one who might come off, that’s what I’ll base my decision on.

“The medical team identified these two players as the most concerning, Nuno Mendes could be available for the game.”

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Fernandes carrying existing injury issue

“The other case [Fernandes] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him.

“It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales.

“I’ve already spoken to him and I prefer not to risk it in this game so he’s fully fit for the Denmark match.”

Fernandes has scored four goals and laid on one assist in seven games in all competitions in what has been a difficult start to the season for United.

Carrick’s men currently sit 12th in the Premier League table after only recording one win from their opening five games, and can ill-afford to lose their skipper for any length of time.

Indeed, they will be hoping he comes through the remainder of the international break without aggravating his existing injury issue further.

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