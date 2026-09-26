Liverpool to submit bid for Argentine ‘gem’ amid shock Alexander-Arnold return talks

Liverpool are planning to send a proposal for a one-cap Argentina attacking midfielder, according to a report, while discussions have been held over a bombshell return to Anfield for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Liverpool as they completed deals for Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Lucca Brughmans. Barcola was the Reds’ statement signing, joining from Paris Saint-Germain in a huge £123m deal.

Attention has now turned to which players Liverpool might swoop for in 2027, and Andoni Iraola’s side are reportedly looking at the Argentina market…

Liverpool bid planned

Liverpool ‘plan to make an offer’ for Boca Juniors playmaker Tomas Aranda in January, as per Argentine outlet El Intransigente.

Aranda is a 19-year-old central attacking midfielder who is right-footed and can also operate off the left flank.

The teenager is currently injured, but the report claims Liverpool are plotting an early move to anticipate interest from other major clubs.

Aranda is Boca’s latest ‘gem’ and Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ both his performances and situation ahead of making a future move.

He is available for a reasonable fee of €9m (£8m), which could make it a great piece of business if Aranda reaches his huge potential.

Alexander-Arnold return?!

Our sources have confirmed that intermediaries have been in contact with Liverpool and Arsenal to discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the top Premier League clubs interested in bringing the deep-lying playmaker back to England, should a Madrid exit become a concrete possibility.

Crucially, however, we understand that Alexander-Arnold is currently focused on staying at the Bernabeu and making his Madrid spell a resounding success.

The right-back needs to impress manager Jose Mourinho amid strong competition for a starting place from Denzel Dumfries.

Ward stance on Iraola

Julian Ward has returned to Liverpool as their new sporting director after Richard Hughes left for Al-Hilal.

During his first spell at Anfield, Ward worked his way up from European scouting manager to sporting director, and he has now returned to the latter position.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Ward’s strong knowledge of the club was pivotal to him getting the role for a second time.

Ward, along with the rest of the Liverpool hierarchy, ‘remains confident’ over the abilities of new head coach Iraola.

That means the Basque tactician can expect the backing of Ward in the transfer market from January onwards.