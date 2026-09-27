JJ Gabriel: Man Utd discover likeliest outcome as saga nears endgame – Exclusive

Manchester United have refused to accept they are set to lose JJ Gabriel, but TEAMtalk understands they have made little progress with the youngster’s camp ahead of his 16th birthday in a matter of weeks.

We understand there has been no indication that Gabriel is ready to sign a scholarship deal with United, something he can, in theory, do when he turns 16 at the start of October.

While talks between Gabriel and Man Utd have failed to progress, the same cannot be said of a number of his other suitors, with the youngster having his pick of clubs ahead of a potentially significant decision over his future.

Gabriel can move abroad when he turns 16 because he holds an EU passport and benefits from a loophole allowing EU citizens to move within the community between the ages of 16 and 18, unlike players from the rest of the world.

Move abroad the likeliest outcome

TEAMtalk has revealed previously that Chelsea are the main suitors for Gabriel in England, but at this stage we understand his camp are pushing towards a move to Europe.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been in talks over the highly-rated youngster. Barcelona sporting director Deco played down the club’s involvement this week, but we can confirm that the Catalan giants have held talks.

Spain currently looks the most likely destination for Gabriel, but a number of other major European clubs have also made contact with his camp.

We can confirm Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have all had contact as the battle for Gabriel’s signature continues to develop.

JJ Gabriel saga reaching endgame

The situation is also expected to take another significant step forward once Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, when he can officially appoint an agent.

TEAMtalk understands that Epic Sports supremo Ali Barat is primed to become Gabriel’s first agent. Barat is regarded as one of the leading figures in the industry and is expected to play a role in determining the next step of Gabriel’s career.

For Manchester United, the priority remains to convince Gabriel to commit to the club, despite the lack of progress so far.

But with his 16th birthday approaching and interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Gabriel’s future is becoming increasingly intriguing, with United facing a fight to keep hold of one of the most sought-after young talents in the current market.

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