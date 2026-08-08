Fabrizio Romano has hinted at what other signings Liverpool could make after finalising a deal to land Barcelona star Ronald Araujo on loan.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Liverpool in the transfer market because they are yet to sign a top-level winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, having missed out on Michael Olise and Yan Diomande.

Still, Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, while they are currently working on an impressive double deal to land PSG pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

But the Reds also need extra bodies in other positions, and their next signing will be the shock arrival of Barcelona centre-back Araujo.

Interestingly, Romano hinted on Friday afternoon that the Reds were looking at signing a new centre-back, partly because they have been short of options in this position during pre-season due to injuries and have recently lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

And a few hours later, Romano revealed that Andoni Iraola’s side had finalised a deal to sign Araujo on loan with an option to buy.

Romano confirms Araujo to Liverpool terms and hints at another signing

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool agree loan deal to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, HERE WE GO! 🇺🇾

‘Verbal agreement club to club with Barça now approved by director Deco.

‘New centre back for #LFC with a surprise bomba.’

Romano added: ‘More on the exclusive story of the day: Ronald Araujo will join Liverpool, it’s all done and documents being signed in 24h.

‘The loan agreement includes a BUY OPTION clause, up to #LFC as it’s NOT mandatory.

‘Barcelona already gave green light.’

Liverpool appear to be further along in their pursuits of Barcola and Mbaye than any other potential signing after Araujo, but Romano has hinted that they could yet bring in a new right-back this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then I can’t say that Liverpool will not sign a right-back in the final weeks of the transfer window, but the focus was centre-back.”

And before breaking the Araujo news, Romano explained: “On Liverpool, there are many reports on right-back. If I know something on right-back, I will let you know.

“At the moment I am not aware of movements for Djed Spence, despite reports. If something happens, I will let you know.

“For Liverpool, keep an eye on some centre-backs. Because what I’m hearing is that Liverpool could consider a move for a centre-back in these final weeks of this summer transfer window.

“Liverpool could add one more player in that position.

“So more than right-back in this specific moment, I would keep an eye also on the centre-back position.”