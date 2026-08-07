Winger wants to join Celtic and deal could be finalised TODAY

Celtic are advancing rapidly in their pursuit of Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan after making an initial offer of around £6 million for the Egypt international, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed that Celtic’s proposal includes performance-related bonuses which could take the total fee to approximately £9m should all targets be met.

Talks between the two clubs are progressing positively, with the 24-year-old understood to be keen on a move to Parkhead.

Hassan has been firmly on Celtic’s radar throughout the current transfer window, as we have been reporting.

The right winger, who impressed during Egypt’s run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, has long been viewed as an ideal addition to bolster the attacking options available to Celtic manager Martin O’Neill.

Hassan’s direct running, dribbling ability and work rate from the flank have made him a priority target, as the Scottish champions look to strengthen ahead of the new season and their Champions League play-off commitments.

There is growing confidence within Celtic that a deal can be finalised as early as today.

Personal terms are not expected to present any significant obstacle once the clubs reach agreement on the transfer fee.

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Haissem Hassan to Celtic in decisive phase now

Hassan has entered the final year of his contract at the Segunda División side, strengthening the Glasgow club’s position in discussions.

Oviedo were relegated from LaLiga last term, and the winger’s release clause has been reduced accordingly.

Celtic had previously seen lower bids rejected but their latest approach appears to have moved negotiations into a decisive phase.

The Egypt international has also attracted interest from elsewhere, including clubs in France and Saudi Arabia, yet sources indicate his preference is a switch to the Scottish Premiership title holders.

Should the transfer be completed, Hassan would provide competition and quality in wide areas, offering a left-footed option capable of operating on the right.

Celtic fans will hope the advanced talks mean a successful outcome before the close of play Friday, bringing one of the summer’s more exciting targets to Celtic Park.

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