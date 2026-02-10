Liverpool plotting summer swoop for Serie A revelation as Arne Slot sack now down to ONE critical factor

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go toe-to-toe with Premier League rivals in the race to sign a top Serie A playmaker this summer, while Arne Slot will be sacked unless he manages to tick one critical box in the remainder of the season.

Even if doubts remain over Slot’s long-term Anfield tenure, thoughts also remain constant over the summer window and areas of Liverpool’s first team that need bolstering.

The attacking third is a particular area of concern, with no guarantees over Mo Salah’s future, while many Liverpool fans have also turned against Slot favourite Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool monitoring Milan attacker

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic, as uncertainty continues to grow over his future at the San Siro, although they will have strong competition for his signature.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the USA international is “taken aback” by a lack of a formal renewal offer from Milan, despite a verbal agreement appearing close late last year.

Pulisic, who has reinvented himself in Italy after quitting Chelsea back in 2023, fits the profile of the type of player who would excel at Anfield, given his high-octane style of play.

Indeed, under Massimiliano Allegri, Pulisic has been a revelation this season, scoring 10 goals and grabbing two assists in 20 appearances.

The 27-year-old has the flexibility to play as a second striker or on either flank and would be a perfect rotational squad piece for Slot, assuming the Dutchman remains in his role.

While Arsenal are also mentioned in the report with interest in the player, their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also known to be in the mix.

At this stage, it’s reported that Milan will demand a fee of around €55 million (£48m / $65m) for Pulisic, which is more than reasonable for an experienced international who has previous Premier League experience and has made a big name for himself in Italy.

Indeed, in 120 games for Milan, Pulisic has managed to chalk up 42 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.

FSG warming to Arne Slot sack idea

Liverpool will place a ‘serious question mark’ over Arne Slot’s Anfield future if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League, with the worrying financial reality of the club’s woeful campaign dawning on owners FSG.

As it stands, fifth spot is on course to be good enough for a place, just as it was last season. However, Slot’s men currently sit sixth, after Manchester United and Chelsea both benefited from mid-season managerial changes that has seen a surge in their form and results.

Despite Slot overseeing a disastrous Premier League title defence, trusted reporters continue to state that he has the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

And, while they are confident he can turn the season around, Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims that it’s beginning to dawn on Liverpool that missing out on UCL football is no longer a fear, but the reality.

O’Rourke reports that failure to qualify for the Champions League, along with the gigantic guaranteed funding that provides, will result in the Reds placing a ‘serious question mark’ over whether Slot should continue at Anfield.

In other words, it may now be a simple case of failure to qualify for the UCL will prompt the axe to fall in the summer.

The report did stress, however, that Slot is not in danger of being sacked during the season and that he will be given every chance to engineer a strong end to the campaign.

Liverpool green-light Jacquet plans after serious injury

TEAMtalk sources have revealed to us that Liverpool are prepared to green-light surgery for new signing Jeremy Jacquet, with Arne Slot left cursing the news that the club’s new £6om signing has suffered a serious shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old finalised his move to Liverpool on Deadline Day ahead of a summer switch to Anfield, however, the timeline on that move is now in question as the Reds nervously await developments over their big-money signing.

The France Under-21 international suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Lens at the weekend, and sources have confirmed that a concerned Liverpool have been in touch with their French counterparts to make clear their preferred course of action.

Indeed, the Reds have made their position very clear: if surgeons deem an operation necessary, the club want it carried out as soon as possible. Insiders say the Reds are focused on a swift, decisive medical pathway to protect the player’s long-term development and to avoid prolonged uncertainty.

Sources add that Liverpool’s medical team have been liaising closely with Rennes’ doctors to share scans and reports, and that discussions over timing and the best surgical option are ongoing. The club’s priority is to ensure Jacquet receives the most appropriate treatment while managing his rehabilitation under Liverpool’s supervision once he is ready to move to Merseyside.

